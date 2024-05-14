PetSmart Searches for Next 'Chief Toy Tester' Offering $20,000 to the New Team Members

The Chief Toy Tester search is back and submissions are now open for one lucky cat, dog, and their human parents to join the PetSmart team

PHOENIX, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart is on the hunt for the next dog and cat to fulfill its coveted Chief Toy Tester position. After a busy year of product trials and feedback sessions, PetSmart's inaugural Chief Toy Testers – Whiskey and Loki – are ready to hand the leash to another deserving dog and cat. Pet parents are invited to submit their pet's application to become one of the 2024 Chief Toy Testers, reviewing the latest and greatest products from PetSmart and contributing feedback to upcoming collections. In return for their hard work, each Chief Toy Tester will earn up to $10,000.

Credit: PetSmart

"We have such a fun and exciting line up of toys, apparel and treats rolling out this year and we cannot wait to share them with our new Chief Toy Testers and all pet parents," said James Elasky, SVP of merchandising and chief merchant at PetSmart. "Our wide assortment has something for every pet, play style, season and price point to help pet parents create more moments of connection and joy, together."

The Job:

Each quarter of their one-year commitment, the Chief Toy Testers will receive boxes full of the newest toys, treats, and yes, costumes, as well as apparel. The Chief Toy Testers will share their official product reviews on social media to let all pets out there know which new toys and treats they must-have. Additionally, the Chief Toy Testers will be official PetSmart models, with their faces featured on displays or signs inside PetSmart stores across the country.

Required Knowledge, Skills, Abilities & Experience:

The next carefully chosen Chief Toy Testers should be committed to providing their fellow furry four-legged friends with recommendations and reviews of new PetSmart products. Ideal canines and felines possess:

The willingness to test out new toys which may require lunging, running, jumping or puzzle solving.

A nose for sniffing out the tastiest treats.

The perfect pose and strut to go down the catwalk and show off the latest pet apparel and accessories.

Human pet parents who can commit to a one-year partnership contract on their pet's behalf, and the ability to create trendy social media content.

Benefits:

Bragging rights to share at the water bowl

$10,000 cash – $2,500 check issued quarterly

cash – check issued quarterly Early access to toys, treats and more

Pet's face featured on displays or signs inside PetSmart stores

How to Apply:

Beginning today, pet parents can apply for a chance to have their pets become PetSmart's newest Chief Toy Tester at PetSmartChiefToyTester.com by filling out an application by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 29, 2024. PetSmart is looking for pet parents with a keen eye for capturing strong photo and video content, both of their pet in action and in still photos. To submit, the application requires a 15-30-second video of their cat or dog, and a review of their pet's favorite toy in 200 words or less. How to stand out? Be creative and find ways to showcase their pet's personality—it might mean filming them with their favorite toy when the zoomies start to hit.

Learn More:

For more information on the Chief Toy Tester opportunity and to see the full rules, visit PetSmartChiefToyTester.com. For more information on toys, treats, services and ways to shop, visit PetSmart.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The PetSmart 2024 Chief Toy Tester Contest is sponsored by PetSmart LLC. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence, as of the date of entry. Begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on 04/29/24 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 05/29/24. Void where prohibited by law. Prize restrictions apply. For complete Official Rules, click here.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates more than 1,670 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

