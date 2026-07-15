Second Annual Ranking Released Ahead of PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week, July 20-26

BURLINGTON, ON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week (July 20-26), PetSmart unveiled its second annual Top Cat-Loving Cities ranking. The list reveals that suburban communities and mid-sized cities continue to lead the way in feline affection, based on cat adoptions and purchases of cat toys, treats and other enrichment products at PetSmart.

PetSmart Unveils Canada's Top 25 Cat-Loving Cities for 2026

"Cats have become an increasingly important part of family life for Canadians from coast to coast," said Aimee Gilbreath, president at PetSmart Charities of Canada. "This year's ranking shines a light on the growing role cats play in people's lives and highlights the many ways pet parents continue to celebrate and care for their feline family members. We encourage all Canadians thinking about adopting a cat companion to visit a local adoption event during PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week at PetSmart stores across the country."

Compared to the 2025 Top Cat Loving Cities ranking, 70% of the cities in the Top 10 retained their spot in the ranking, with Langley, B.C. holding onto the No. 1 position for a second consecutive year and two new communities joining the list. Below are the top 25 Canadian cities and districts where residents have proven their love for cats knows no bounds, based on a ranking encompassing PetSmart Charities of Canada cat adoptions and sales of cat pampering products purchased from PetSmart Canada stores.*

Langley, BC (for its second consecutive year) Etobicoke, ON (District in Toronto) Kelowna, BC East York, ON (District in Toronto) Scarborough, ON (District in Toronto) Courtenay, BC Belleville, ON (newcomer in 2026) Nepean, ON (District in Ottawa) Nanaimo, BC (newcomer in 2026) Victoria, BC Cambridge, ON Saskatoon, SK Charlottetown, PE Coquitlam, BC Barrie, ON Vaughan, ON St. Catharines, ON Red Deer, AB Kitchener, ON Regina, SK Stoney Creek, ON (District in Hamilton) Moncton, NB Guelph, ON Fredericton, NB Sudbury, ON

July is also the height of "kitten season," the time of year when most kittens are born and shelters and rescues are flooded with vulnerable kittens and cats, making it the perfect time to adopt – no matter where you are. During PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week, prospective pet parents can visit PetSmart stores to meet adoptable pets from local animal welfare organizations looking for their forever homes.

Those who adopt pets during National Adoption Week are eligible to claim VIPP (Very Important Pet Parent) status, the highest tier in PetSmart's loyalty rewards program. Adopters can also receive an Adoption Guide with coupons worth over $350 in savings so they can get all the food, toys and supplies needed to welcome their new addition.

"Canadians continue to embrace life with cats, and we're seeing more pet parents than ever looking for ways to enrich and celebrate their pets' lives," said Charndeep Grewal, vice president of merchandising at PetSmart Canada. "Whether they're welcoming a newly adopted kitten or caring for a long-time companion, we're committed to offering cat parents all the products and services they need, at great value."

From treats and interactive toys, bedding and scratchers, to accessories and everyday essentials, PetSmart makes it easy to treat cats on any occasion. During PetSmart's Anything for Cats event from July 20 – August 2, the savings are even better, with shoppers scoring 5X Treats Rewards points on all cat products and buy one get one 20% off litter**.

Pet parents can find all they need for their feline companions and start saving during the Anything for Cats event in stores, at PetSmart.ca or in the PetSmart app. To learn more about PetSmart Charities of Canada National Adoption Week events visit PetSmartCharities.ca.

*Disclaimer: Rankings are based on internal data from PetSmart Canada stores which excludes Quebec. Data was collected from June 10, 2025 through June 9, 2026. Cities were evaluated using two key metrics: the number of pet adoptions recorded in PetSmart Charities of Canada's Adoptions Database and customer spending on select cat product categories, including toys, furniture, collars and leads, scratch products and treats. To ensure fair comparison, results were adjusted for the number of PetSmart store locations in each city and indexed against national performance. Final rankings were determined using a weighted formula: 50% adoptions and 50% product sales.

**Offer valid July 20 – August 2, 2026. Terms apply. Offer activation required. See offer card in your PetSmart Treats Rewards account for complete details.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With over 160 stores across Canada – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.ca and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include professional grooming, pet training, Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities of Canada have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities of Canada is the largest funder of animal welfare in Canada. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 400 thousand pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.ca or PetSmartCharities.ca

SOURCE PetSmart Canada