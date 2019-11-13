Petunia Pickle Bottom & Moby Wrap Acquired by Thrive International, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive International, Inc. has announced its acquisition of top-selling baby brands Petunia Pickle Bottom and Moby Wrap. Ian Schaffer, a 40-year industry veteran will take over as Chief Executive Officer on November 8, 2019, using his experience in the juvenile industry to expand the brands' audience both domestically and abroad while modernizing its product lines. Petunia Pickle Bottom and Moby Wrap offer customers access to a wide range of high end, reliable, and fashion forward infant and juvenile products ranging from diaper bags to baby wraps and carriers.

"We plan to significantly grow and expand the brands domestically and internationally while continuing to build upon the excellent foundation provided by current CEO Yann Boulbain and his executive team which has launched numerous award-winning products distributed in over 20 countries," states Ian Schaffer.

"We are proud to be associated with these two iconic brands and to partner with management to continue to increase market share worldwide." The company's offices and warehouse will remain in California, and its products will continue to be sold through major retailers and specialty stores, as well as online. Current CEO Yann Boulbain will remain as a General Manager. Petunia Pickle Bottom and Moby Wrap were advised on the transaction by D.A. Davidson.

About Petunia Pickle Bottom

Founded in 2000, Petunia Pickle Bottom has been creating stylish and functional diaper bags revered both by consumers and celebrities alike. Winner of The Bump's "Best Overnight Diaper Bag in 2019" Award, the Petunia Pickle Bottom line has expanded to include numerous fashion forward silhouettes and complementary accessories fueled by the desire to bring style and sophistication to the world of modern parenting. Products feature Petunia Pickle Bottom's custom-designed bold graphic prints and unique fabrics, which have become the signature of their collections, season after season. For more information, visit www.petunia.com.

About MOBY

Founded in 2003, MOBY was an immediate category leader after introducing the brand's classic wrap. The MOBY name (MOther & baBY) has since become synonymous with babywearing, and the company is globally recognized as an expert on education, hip health, and safety. MOBY knows the importance of keeping babies close, calm, and happy—and the huge role babywearing can play in doing just that. Dubbed "The best wraps, carriers, and slings to help you haul your infant along" by Wired, MOBY strives to meet the needs of parents with designs developed to adapt to growing babies, always offering comfort, safety, versatility, and style. Winning countless consumer and industry awards, MOBY is continually evolving to create solutions for all the ages and stages of life on the go with baby. For more information, visit www.mobywrap.com.

