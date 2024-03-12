PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory Announces Sale of Three Leading Pet Care Brands to Trivest Partners

Following a record sales year in 2023, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory continues to lead the pet care M&A industry with impressive ongoing growth delivering more than 200 transactions and $450 million in sales overall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory, (https://www.petvetsales.com/), the pet care industry's premier brokerage and advisory firm, announced today the recent sale of three leading pet care brands and five assets overall to private equity firm, Trivest Partners L.P., and its pet services platform, Pet Resort Hospitality Group.

The companies featured in the bundled asset transaction include:

Meadowlake Pet Resort and Training Center, (https://www.meadowlakepetresort.com/, based in Houston, TX ), a two-location resort owned and operated by industry veteran Carroll Ray for more than 20 years.

), a two-location resort owned and operated by industry veteran for more than 20 years. Playtime Pet Resort, (https://playtimepetresort.com/, Philadelphia, PA ), with two locations servicing Philadelphia's Main Line community.

), with two locations servicing Main Line community. Williamsburg Pet Hotel and Suites, (https://williamsburgpethotels.com/, St. Louis, MO ), a third-generation owned and operated family business.

PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory is coming off a record year, with more than $70 million in client business sales in 2023 alone, increasing its total transactions to more than 200 and sales volume exceeding $450 million. The firm also delivers an impressive 96 percent closing rate on its deals and brings in a 20% higher price on its transactions than those from FSBO and generic brokers.

Based in Grand Junction, Colorado, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory is unique in its industry as it is exclusively focused on the selling and advising of pet resorts and veterinary practices.

Trivest Partners L.P., (www.trivest.com ), headquartered in Miami, is a private investment firm, and Pet Resort Hospitality Group, (www.petresorts.love ), is a provider of pet services.

PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory's clients in the transaction were represented by the M&A team from the Denver-based law firm Sherman & Howard, (https://shermanhoward.com/).

"The unparalleled success of this bundled asset sale far surpassed our initial expectations," said Teija Heikkilä, the founder, CEO, and principal broker of PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory. "Not only did our clients secure historically high multipliers in pricing, setting unprecedented benchmarks within the industry, but we also witnessed the highest level of participation from leading private equity firms. This enthusiastic engagement resulted in the remarkable valuations for the assets involved."

Dan Gardner, co-owner of Playtime Pet Resort, praised the firm's professional approach: "Working with PET|VET we've had just the most fabulous professional investment banking type interaction that I've experienced throughout my career. Teija and her team have it down to a science. Their market insight, buyer network, and negotiation expertise were invaluable. They found us the perfect buyer, and got us a great valuation, ensuring the legacy and future growth of our brand."

Sherman & Howard M&A Attorney Bill Peffer echoed the sentiments of his client: "Working with Teija makes every transaction go as smoothly as possible. Sellers know that they are being treated fairly and see the hard work and care that PET|VET gives to each client. We were honored to work with PET|VET, Trivest, and each of these wonderful clients to achieve successful outcomes for everyone."

Looking ahead, PET|VET M&A, Sales & Advisory is launching a targeted marketing mailer campaign to showcase its recent successes and the distinctive services it offers to the pet care industry.

