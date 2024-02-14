Pet/Vet Startup Unveils Innovative Platform

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petszel LLC, led by Co-founder and CEO Matt Russell, is excited to announce the recent launch of its groundbreaking platform dedicated to revolutionizing the post-adoption experience for shelters and pet parents. Petszel's primary focus is to enhance the preparation of new pet parents for their caregiving journey by seamlessly integrating at the point of pet adoption. The platform facilitates an effortless connection between shelters, new pet parents, and nearby pet/vet services.

Petszel's post-adoption app for shelters and pet parents.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. Russell stated, "As a lifelong animal lover and pet/vet entrepreneur, I am excited to introduce this revolutionary solution. Our mission is to bridge the communication gap between shelters, pet parents, and pet/vet services, fostering continuity of care for our pets."

Key features of Petszel include convenient access to medical records from animal shelters, easy appointment scheduling, personalized pet care recommendations, breed and age-specific articles and videos, and more. Petszel concentrates on the early days, ranging from adoption to establishing ongoing pet care. Adopters gain access to tailored product and service offers, along with seamless matchmaking with care and health providers within a convenient radius to their homes. The integrated experience is branded for shelters, provided to them free of charge, and streamlines their post-adoption process, ensuring consistent digital experiences and better-prepared pet parents.

Petszel's top-tier team and advisory board consist of veterinary and animal welfare experts with a successful track record of building innovative tech solutions. Former leaders from some of the industry's largest organizations make up the team.

Mr. Russell emphasized, "Our team is dedicated to delivering an exceptional user experience and providing unparalleled support to shelters, providers, and pet parents alike."

Petszel is currently rolling out to shelters nationwide. For more details about this innovative platform, please visit www.petszel.com.

About Petszel LLC: Petszel is a cutting-edge startup in the pet/vet software space, co-founded by Matt Russell, a seasoned entrepreneur passionate about pet/vet technology. The company's revolutionary platform aims to connect shelters and pet parents with providers, promoting continuity of care and enhancing the overall health and well-being of pets. Email – [email protected] / Web – www.petszel.com 

