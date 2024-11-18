Petvisor Appoints Diana Schulz to Board of Directors, Bolstering Customer-Centric Product Focus

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Petvisor, a best-in-class veterinary and pet services business management and client engagement software platform, has announced the addition of Diana Schulz to its Board of Directors. Diana, an accomplished executive with deep strategic and operational skills, has successfully led market expansion and product innovation strategies for both small business and consumer segments. With this new addition, Petvisor reaffirms its mission to provide advanced solutions that drive the businesses of pet service providers while enhancing ongoing interactions and relationships with pets and pet parents.

Most recently, Diana served as President of the Legal Technology business of Internet Brands, a leading provider of cloud-based legal marketing services to small and medium-sized law firms. Diana supported the division's consistent and profitable growth through an innovative product effort, focused go-to-market strategy, and strategic approach to mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Prior to her role at Internet Brands, Diana was CEO of three venture-led startups, oversaw M&A for Universal Studios, and was a consultant for McKinsey. She has an MBA from Stanford University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Diana to our Board," said Petvisor CEO Tim Callahan. "Her unique combination of strategic vision and operational skills will be additive as Petvisor pursues various exciting organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Diana's obsession with the customer experience aligns well with our efforts to offer a platform that enhances the operational aspects of veterinary clinics and pet services businesses, making it easier for the pet parents and service providers we work with."

"I'm delighted to join Petvisor at such an exciting time in the company's growth trajectory," said Diana Schulz. "With my background in driving customer growth and product innovation, I look forward to helping to take Petvisor's already amazing suite of solutions to the next level. The team has built something truly special, and I'm eager to contribute to its continued success and support even more pet care providers worldwide."

Bringing Diana Schulz on board strengthens Petvisor's leadership team. The company remains focused on its commitment to offering the most comprehensive solutions available to ensure the health and welfare of pets, and facilitate the day-to-day operations of pet service providers.

About Petvisor

Petvisor is the parent company of a family of brands that includes PetDesk, Vetstoria, WhiskerCloud, Kontak, and Groomer.io. Petvisor equips veterinary practices and pet services businesses with a suite of mobile-enabled tools, facilitating better communication, service, and client retention. The company's innovative approach supports over 10,000 veterinary clinics, 400 grooming facilities, and over 20 million pet parents globally. For more information on Petvisor's suite of services, or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit petvisor.com .

