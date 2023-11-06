PetWellClinic Builds Off Momentum with Q3 Growth, Signaling Increase in Demand for Pet Care

News provided by

PetWellClinic

06 Nov, 2023, 10:40 ET

Emerging Veterinary Pet-Wellness Franchise Welcomes Four New Locations, Signs Multi-Unit Development Deal in Q3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic, one of America's fastest-growing veterinary pet-wellness franchise brands, wrapped up the third quarter with vast plans for growth following a finalized six-unit agreement in Florida. The deal to introduce the brand to Tampa, Florida comes at the hands of entrepreneurs who had previously invested in franchise locations in New Jersey.

"We're honored that our franchise owners are so confident in our brand that soon after their initial investment, they're eager to go back and purchase secondary territories," said Dr. Sam Meisler, DVM, Founder and CEO of PetWellClinic. "Demand is growing for convenient, easily accessible and affordable pet care in Florida, as is evident by the success our clinics have seen across the state. The addition of these locations to Tampa will provide a meaningful service for owners to take better care of their family pets."

PetWellClinic broadened its footprint in Q3 with the addition of four new clinics, opening in Pittsburgh, PA, Columbia, MD, and Mandeville, LA. Also included in PetWellClinic's plans for growth are at least two new clinics scheduled to open before the end of the year, with several more anticipated to quickly follow at the start of 2024. As pet owners juggle high patient costs and lengthy wait times often associated with traditional veterinary practices, PetWellClinic stands out with an alternative solution of walk-in vet visits for preventative care, such as general check-ups, vaccinations, and treatments of minor ailments and chronic conditions.

For more information about PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit www.petwellfranchise.com. PetWellClinic has partnered with Oakscale, to lead franchise development efforts for the brand. For more information about Oakscale, please visit www.oakscale.com or contact Ryan Durishin at [email protected]

ABOUT PETWELLCLINIC 
PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and currently has over 100 units in development. 

SOURCE PetWellClinic

Also from this source

Growing Demand for Accessible Pet Care Shines in PetWellClinic's Q2 Brand Expansion

Growing Demand for Accessible Pet Care Shines in PetWellClinic's Q2 Brand Expansion

PetWellClinic, one of America's fastest-growing veterinary pet-wellness franchise brands, enjoyed a second quarter that demonstrated the growing...
PetWellClinic Strengthens Presence in Arizona with New 5-Unit Deal

PetWellClinic Strengthens Presence in Arizona with New 5-Unit Deal

PetWellClinic, one of America's fastest-growing veterinary pet-wellness franchise brands, is excited to announce a new deal to bring 5 locations to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Animals & Pets

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.