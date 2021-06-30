PetWellClinic Signs 3-Pack Deal, Busy Pet Parents of New Hampshire Rejoice

MANCHESTER, N.H., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic, an emerging pet-wellness franchise, has signed a multi-unit deal to open three locations in the New Hampshire area. The first location is slated to open by October 2021 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The one-of-a-kind veterinary clinic is ideal for Manchester locals as it provides walk-in pet care, designed to provide comprehensive, convenient and affordable service offerings to dogs and cats.

"The clinic was built to better meet the vast needs of pet's health and wellness, while taking into account the time and availability of the pet parent to get the answers they need to make the best decisions for their furry family member," said Dr. Sam Meisler, founder and CEO of PetWellClinic. "The walk-in clinic is revolutionizing vet care across America and we want the public to know there is an alternative to an animal hospital or waiting for a pop-up clinic in their area. The need for urgent care for people was clear, the essential walk-in need for pets is also evident."

At PetWellClinic, pet parents will have access to on-demand veterinarian expertise and a comprehensive list of service offerings including preventive care and handling minor pet issues/ailments. Each location will also utilize a proven veterinary software program designed by Dr. Meisler to run seamlessly and maximize efficiency.

The locations will also be designed for complete transparency and openness, so clients can see everything that is going on from the front of the clinic to the back.

"Being one of the first alternative pet wellness clinics available, there is also a unique opportunity available for veterinarians with the 8-hour work day," said Dr. Meisler. "There is a lot of pressure on today's veterinarians to orchestrate multiple cases at once, be proficient in multiple disciplines and work very long shifts to 'do it all.' We specialize specifically in animal conditions that do not require hospitalization, radiology or surgery and make expert referrals for other needs."

From the business model to the investment in veterinarian work-life balance, the first of its kind franchise opportunity will soon be available to pet parents in New Hampshire, New York, Colorado and Washington, D.C.

ABOUT PETWELLCLINIC

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and already has 80 units in development since August of 2020.

For more information on PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit www.petwellfranchise.com or contact Joe Sexton at [email protected].

PetWellClinic has partnered with Oakscale, to lead franchise development efforts for the brand. For more information on Oakscale, please visit www.oakscale.com.

