PetWise Appoints Founder Aaron Lamstein as Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Lamstein brings over three decades of industry and executive experience to PetWise, including expertise in innovation and customer-focused execution

NOVATO, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWise, Inc. ("PetWise" or the "Company"), a leading provider of solution-based pet products, today announced that the Company's founder, Aaron Lamstein, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Lamstein founded PetWise—then called Worldwise, Inc.—in 1990 and served as its CEO for 18 years, helping to grow the organization into one of the premier middle-market pet products companies. This announcement marks a new chapter for PetWise, driven by an enhanced focus on creating world-class pet products, advancing operations, accelerating innovation, and strengthening customer partnerships.

Mr. Lamstein brings deep expertise across the pet products and consumer sectors and has a proven track record of building brands, leading high-performing teams, and driving sustainable growth. Over the course of his career, Mr. Lamstein has successfully scaled multiple companies through a combination of innovation, operational discipline, and strong commercial execution. He succeeds Mike Musso, who served as interim CEO since July.

"I'm excited to return to a company I've remained deeply passionate about since founding it," said Mr. Lamstein. "I believe PetWise has a robust portfolio of trusted brands, deep category positions, and outstanding customer relationships. My vision for the Company is to build on this strong foundation while reigniting our entrepreneurial spirit, sharpening our operational excellence, and accelerating our speed to market."

As Mr. Lamstein takes the helm at PetWise, the Company's priorities include:

Strengthening leadership in core categories by delivering differentiated products that drive performance both in-store and online;

Fostering an agile, action-oriented operating mindset that supports retail partners;



Helping retail partners grow their business with products that drive velocity, increase basket size, and strengthen consumer engagement;



Further integrating sustainability into designing, sourcing, and manufacturing products, improving both product quality and long-term efficiency;



Enhancing execution consistency across all levels, from supply chain reliability and in-stock performance to merchandising and go-to-market strategies; and



Continuing to prioritize and deepen customer partnerships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aaron back to the PetWise family, and we're thankful for the outstanding job Mike Musso did as interim CEO," said Ryan McCarthy, Partner at A&M Capital. "Aaron's return reflects our continued emphasis on attracting and developing top talent across the organization, while further enhancing customer relationships. As Aaron now leads the Company into its next phase, we believe PetWise is well-positioned to execute on its strategy and capture future opportunities in an increasingly competitive and innovation-driven market."

A&M Capital, a multi-strategy private equity investment firm, is a financial sponsor for the Company.

To learn more about PetWise, please visit PetWiseBrands.com.

About PetWise

PetWise—formerly known as Worldwise, Inc.—is committed to creating the most innovative, accessible, and affordable product solutions for pets and pet-parents everywhere. Our family of award-winning brands—goDog®, SHERPA®, SmartyKat®, TrustyPup®, Kitty Sift®, Instincts by SmartyKat®, Pawscout™, FurHaven®, Treatly™, Pet Factory®—all stand for the highest in quality, safety, and satisfaction, all while incorporating environmentally-responsible materials and processes whenever possible. Backed by child safety standards and our satisfaction guarantee, our thoughtful, fun, and eco-sustainable products promote the bond between pets and pet-parents across diverse categories such as cat toys, catnip, cat bedding, cat litter accessories, cat scratchers, pet chews and treats, dog toys, dog bedding, dog and cat travel accessories, app-integrated dog, and cat tracking solutions, and more. For more information, please visit PetWisebrands.com.

About Alvarez & Marsal Capital ("A&M Capital")

A&M Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $6.0 billion in total commitments across its funds, vehicles and accounts. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with A&M Consulting, a leading global operationally focused advisory firm.

A&M Capital Partners is A&M Capital's investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America, with total commitments of over $4.0 billion across three funds. AMCP partners with founders, families, corporates, and management teams, providing the capital and strategic and operational assistance that it believes are required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests across a range of sectors including Business Services, Healthcare Services, Government Services, Industrial Services, Financial Services, Packaging & Distribution Services, and more. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com/

Media Contact:

Gaffney Bennett PR

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SOURCE PetWise