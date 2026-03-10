P+Ex & ICRI Partner to Shape the Future of Sustainable Concrete Infrastructure

COLUMBIA, Md., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P+Ex, the Center of Excellence for Concrete Preservation and Service Life Extension, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and the launch of a strategic partnership with the International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI), the leading technical and educational organization dedicated to concrete repair, restoration, and protection.

This collaboration brings together P+Ex's commitment to service life extension and infrastructure stewardship with ICRI's long-standing leadership in advancing best practices, standards, and training for the concrete repair industry. Through this partnership, both organizations will work jointly to elevate awareness, education, and implementation of durable, sustainable repair solutions that extend the life of concrete structures and reduce environmental impact.

"ICRI has been instrumental in shaping the concrete repair industry for decades, and we are proud to join forces through this important partnership," said Peter Emmons, co-founder of P+Ex. "Together, we can accelerate knowledge exchange, improve technical guidance, and expand education that drives informed decisions to enhance long-term performance of concrete structures, while lowering CO₂ emissions and life-cycle costs."

The MOU outlines coordinated initiatives including workshops, training programs, joint outreach, and collaboration on industry guidelines—all geared toward strengthening sustainability, durability design, and responsible management of existing concrete infrastructure.

This alliance marks a significant step in advancing global conversations around concrete preservation and sustainable infrastructure. Together, P+Ex and ICRI are focused on ensuring that durability, performance, and environmental responsibility work hand in hand for communities today and for generations to come.

Learn more about how P+Ex and ICRI will work together to shape the future of sustainability.

About P+Ex

P+Ex is a non-profit organization created to focus on the sustainability benefits of preserving and extending the life of concrete structures. Its mission is to drive global awareness, education, tools and actions to preserve and extend the service life of concrete structures to ensure a sustainable built environment. For more information, visit www.pexcoe.org.

About ICRI

ICRI is the center for concrete repair leadership supporting a profession built on science, craftsmanship, and desire to make the built world safer and longer lasting. ICRI provides education, certification, networking and leadership to improve the quality of repair, restoration, and protection/preservation of concrete and other material systems. For more information, visit www.icri.org.

