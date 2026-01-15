PEX Health & Fitness Unveils Fourth Facility; Widens Influence as Revenue Jumps

PEX expands its footprint with successful launch of new PEX Boxing facility and enhances comprehensive wellness solutions in Greater Boston.

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PEX has entered a new phase of expansion and development, marked by a YoY increase in revenue just shy of 20%, the September 1, 2025 opening of its fourth facility located in Needham MA, and the ongoing integration of new wellness and performance solutions at all locations across Greater Boston Metrowest. Led by CEO and industry vet Michael Campanella, this growth aligns with the company's priority to scale responsibly, maintain facility standards, and broaden service offerings.

Inside PEX Health and Fitness' newest facility, PEX Boxing, located at 1450 Highland Ave. Needham MA, showcasing premier design and equipment for boxing classes and training, including a regulation boxing ring (far left).

PEX primarily focuses on elevating fitness and wellness professionals. Its model provides income potential more-than-doubling industry averages based on data published by the U.S. BLS, equipping coaches and practitioners with tools, infrastructure, and operations for consistent, professional services. Average income for PEX professionals in 2025 was $122k.

"I am a former collegiate athlete who after kids and multiple health issues, did not know how to get myself back. I can't say enough good things about the PEX team." – Monica V., client of Tanya O'Brien (owner; Body By Tanya - Full Circle Fitness ).

"At PEX we get to build each other up in fitness and in business," said Tanya. "I have been doing this for years and haven't run into another place like it."

INDUSTRY CONTEXT

According to the NFPT, roughly 80% of fitness professionals leave the industry, with underpayment and financial instability leading to burnout cited as major contributing factors.

CEO STATEMENT

"The launch of PEX Boxing confirmed we can scale into discipline-focused training while sustaining coach engagement and continuing to push our mission forward. At our other gyms, expanded and refined services reflect demand for integrated wellness and training pathways," said Michael Campanella, CEO.

GROWTH & EXPANSION

The company has experienced substantial growth year over year;

Total revenue jumped nearly 20% from 2024 to 2025

Since opening in Q4 2025, PEX Boxing has already serviced over 2,000 classes and sessions

PEX's Needham Heights facility now includes an additional 'Wellness Suite'

SERVICE PORTFOLIO UPDATES

PEX Health and Fitness continues to broaden its service portfolio across all locations. 2025 additions include health management medicine, specialized Pilates instruction, muscle recovery, and dedicated sports performance specialists covering all athletic activities from golf and football to marathon prep and fencing.

The new PEX Boxing facility notably introduces youth and adult boxing classes, further diversifying the accessible fitness options. These enhancements aim to provide the community with comprehensive wellness resources in state-of-the-art facilities, delivered by highly skilled professionals.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

Beyond service expansion, PEX maintains a strong focus on community involvement.

PEX Boxing is scheduled to partner with Haymakers For Hope in 2026, reflecting the company's dedication to charitable endeavors.

In 2025, the company demonstrated its community-forward approach by donating to and organizing drives for various charitable organizations, contributions valued over $10,000.

PEX regularly organizes and hosts charitable fitness events across all facilities. Individuals interested in notifications for upcoming events are encouraged to join this list.

FUTURE DEVELOPMENT

PEX Health and Fitness anticipates continued growth, with plans for additional facilities and further expanded services in the future. The company remains dedicated to delivering premier health, fitness, and wellness products, focusing on exceptional client experiences and professional development.

PEX Health and Fitness. Where elite health and wellness services converge with entrepreneurial spirit. Needham MA | Medfield MA | Needham Heights MA | Voted a #1 Health Club 2025 (Hometown Weekly) Persistence. Empowerment. Excellence.

