pexar by Lexar Launches Digital Picture Frame with Up to 2K Resolution at IFA 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- pexar, a brand of Lexar, launched its pexar digital picture frames at IFA 2024. Designed to provide a new way to view the most cherished memories, the pexar digital picture frames feature up to 2K resolution and an anti-glare display to let your memories be the highlight in your home.

pexar is a new brand by Lexar that aims to bring captured moments to life with advanced imaging, memory and storage technologies. Leveraging Lexar's 29 years of industry experience, the pexar digital picture frames use Lexar's high-quality storage and imaging color technology, inheriting Lexar's hallmark quality.

"Lexar is a trusted memory technology leader and the pexar brand is an extension of its goal to preserve all of life's precious moments," said Wilson Chen, Lexar VP of Product. "Starting with the pexar digital picture frames, we're proud to introduce innovations that not only store, but also display life's most wonderful moments in their full brilliance."

Relive Life's Moments in Vivid Detail

Whether it's pictures or videos, pexar digital picture frames are designed to showcase them at their best. Their displays feature up to 2.4 million pixels and color gamut 100% sRGB, bringing memories to life with breathtaking clarity and vibrant colors. Furthermore, their anti-glare coating and high brightness ensure every detail is visible, even in brightly lit rooms.

With the pexar digital picture frames, it's easy for the whole family to share their special moments with each other. Up to 512 users can connect to and directly upload photos and videos to the frame via their Wi-Fi connected smartphones. The 32GB of built-in storage easily stores over 40,000 pictures, and it can be expanded to up to 1TB via USB or SD card for much more.

The pexar digital picture frames can be set up in just three simple steps, making it practically plug and play. Alongside the free smartphone app, pexar digital picture frames can be operated using its intuitive touchscreen, making the next moment in time just a swipe away.

The Perfect Gift

Whether it's for a special event or just because, pexar digital picture frames are the perfect gift to relive and share cherished memories together with loved ones. Coming in encased in a stunning box that uses recycled materials, there's no need for gift wrap.

Inside the home, pexar digital picture frames are fantastic decorative pieces and conversation starters. They feature a subdued, thin-bezel design that complements any modern home. Their magnetic stand supports both portrait and landscape orientations, and the display will automatically adjust to match the chosen position.

The 11-inch pexar digital picture frames will be available 9th September on Amazon at an MSRP of $159.99. The 10.1-inch version will be available around October.

