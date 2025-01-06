pexar debuts new 15.6-inch digital picture frame at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- pexar, the digital imaging brand under Lexar, showcased its innovations at CES 2025. The 11-inch pexar digital frame, accompanied by its 10.1-inch sibling and the newly announced 15.6-inch pexar starlight digital picture frame, headlined Lexar's CES 2025 booth. Featuring high-resolution displays, convenient controls, and thoughtful designs to revitalize the entire home, the pexar digital picture frames are made to be gifted.

New 15.6-inch starlight picture frame debuts at CES 2025

The 15.6-inch starlight pexar digital picture frame made its debut at CES 2025. From design to display size, the starlight pexar frame brings comprehensive upgrades across the board.

Featuring a wooden texture frame and a metal stand, the frame's every detail combines the best of both function and form. Its high-resolution display offers a new 16:9 aspect ratio to improve compatibility with a wider range of photo and video sizes. And with a new warm ambient backlighting on the rear of the frame, it's an artistic highlight in the home, whether on a desk or mounted to a wall.

Expanding innovation across the board

The 15.6-inch starlight pexar digital picture frame is another strong addition to pexar's digital picture frame family, complementing the existing 11-inch and 10.1-inch models. At CES 2025, pexar also unveiled the new Sand color option for the 11-inch picture digital frame.

The flagship 11-inch pexar digital picture frame renders memories with vibrant colors and sharp details on its high-definition 2k resolution display. Setup is quick and simple, and the magnetic snap-on stand allows quick swaps between portrait and landscape orientations. Its lightweight design allows it to be easily held in the hand for sharing the year's best moments with friends and family at gatherings.

Regardless of their size, all pexar digital picture frames can store over 40,000 images on their internal storage. Using the Frameo smartphone app, upload photos directly to the frame from anywhere with a network connection. Its intuitive touchscreen makes navigation through pictures and settings easy, while the anti-glare feature minimizes glare, keeping the display visible under bright lighting conditions.

By incorporating eco-friendly materials into the packaging, pexar also highlights its focus on sustainability. In addition to its elegant presentation, the box unfolds into a picture frame that holds a special photo and can be easily repurposed to store jewelry and other precious mementos.

CES 2025 special offer

pexar is offering a 10% discount on the 11-inch digital picture frame for customers in the US, Canada, and the UK during CES 2025. Use the promo code PEXARFORCES at checkout to redeem this offer between January 1 and January 15, 2025.

Visit pexar at CES 2025

pexar is a part of Lexar's booth located at LVCC, Central Hall - 21842.

About pexar

pexar is a brand by Lexar, a leading memory technology innovator. pexar uses the latest in imaging, memory and storage technology to preserve and share all of life's best moments. Its first product, the pexar digital picture frame, offers a new way for memories to flourish and inspire creativity. For more information, please visit pexar.com, or find pexar on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Lexar

For more than 28 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Its award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM.

