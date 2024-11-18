pexar digital picture frames are 20% off for Thanksgiving and Black Friday Early Sales Event

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- pexar, a brand of Lexar, announced its Thanksgiving and Black Friday sale event. Between Nov. 14 to Dec. 2, save 20% on the 10.1-inch and 11-inch pexar digital picture frames. Designed to provide a new way to view cherished memories, the pexar digital picture frames pack up to 2K resolution into a bright and vivid display to let your memories be the highlight in your home.

"Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and it's time to let your memories take center stage," said Wilson Chen, Vice-President Lexar Products. "The pexar digital picture frames are the best choice for families with their fusion of advanced imaging and Lexar's reliable storage technologies. Whether it's a holiday photo from years past or a fun video from yesterday, the pexar digital picture frames show your moments at their best—vivid, detailed, and ready to be the talk of the dinner table."

The Extra Special Thanksgiving Gift

Elegantly dressed in a minimalist packaging containing recycled materials, the pexar digital frame makes a thoughtful and memorable Thanksgiving gift. With a simple swipe, friends and families can reminisce and celebrate their special moments.

Featuring up to 2.4 million pixels, rich colors, and high brightness, the pexar digital picture frames bring memories to life on their high-definition displays. Additionally, their anti-glare touchscreen ensures all your pictures stay colorful and visible even in harsh lighting conditions.

Holiday decorations can be exhausting. If you simply don't have the time for it, the pexar digital picture frames are an effortless way to add color to your home. Setting up takes mere minutes, and with their magnetic snap-on stand, the pexar digital picture frames work well for both portrait and landscape orientations. Their subdued, elegant design is sure to impress your guests by focusing their attention on the vibrant display at the center.

There are sure to be new moments to cherish at your next family gathering. Upload them directly to the pexar digital picture frame from a mobile device as soon as they're captured, whether you're half a world away or in your living room. Instantly share the sights and sounds of the festivities with your loved ones—no need for them to even touch the display. And with space for more than 40,000 images, there's plenty of room to keep any shutterbug happy.

When your loved ones are huddled around the picture frame to look back on the year, the pexar digital frame makes it easy with its touchscreen. Additionally, the anti-glare touchscreen reduces smudges and fingerprints, keeping the frame looking pristine.

pexar is a new brand by Lexar that aims to bring captured moments to life. Leveraging Lexar's 29 years of industry experience, the pexar digital picture frames use Lexar's high-quality storage and imaging color technology, inheriting Lexar's hallmark quality.

Sale pricing

11-inch model: $159.99 discounted to $127.99

10.1-inch model: $149.99 discounted to $119.99

As an added bonus, the first 500 orders placed during Black Friday weekend (Nov. 29 to Dec. 2) will include a 64GB Lexar USB storage drive at no extra cost.

About pexar

pexar is a brand by Lexar, a leading memory technology innovator. pexar uses the latest in imaging, memory and storage technology to preserve and share all of life's best moments. Its first product, the pexar digital picture frame, offers a new way for memories to flourish and inspire creativity. For more information, please visit pexar.com, or find pexar on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Lexar

For more than 25 years, Lexar has been trusted as a leading global brand of memory solutions. Its award-winning lineup includes memory cards, USB Flash Drives, card readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM.

