Pexip Announces Native Integration with Epic, the world's largest Electronic Health Record System provider

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a leading provider of enterprise video conferencing and collaboration solutions, today announced a native integration with the electronic health record system, Epic. With a focus on providing an easy to use, secure system for patients and healthcare providers, the integration makes it simple to start a scheduled video meeting directly from the Epic interface MyChart, using any mobile device or browser.

Pexip is already the trusted video engine powering virtual health consultations around the world, with a customer base that spans both public and commercial healthcare customers. Pexip works with providers to deliver solutions that will best serve their strategic, long-term virtual health vision. The Pexip Health solution focuses on patient security, workflow integration, and the effectiveness of virtual versus in-person consultations. The Epic software integration is the newest addition to the Pexip Health portfolio of private, secure and brandable applications for virtual healthcare meetings and consultations.

"At Pexip we have worked with healthcare organizations and caregivers since 2013 to help extend their reach by providing secure, easy-to-join video visits for patients from any device or location. Epic is currently being used by more than 250 million patients worldwide and this integration makes it easier for patients and healthcare providers to conduct video visits that fit seamlessly into their daily workflow," said Tom-Erik Lia, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Pexip.

About Epic

Epic is helping care for more than 250 million patients around the world with electronic journals. The company develops software to help people get well, help people stay well, and help future generations be healthier. Read more at www.epic.com.

About Pexip | pexip.com

Pexip simplifies complex videoconferencing to empower organizations with face-to-face collaboration, no matter the location or technology. Our scalable platform enables high-quality video meetings, with enterprise-grade security, and is easily adapted to fit customers' IT requirements and existing infrastructure. This makes Pexip the leading provider for large enterprises and public sector organizations. The solution is sold through 300 channel partners in 75 countries and used in more than 190 countries. Pexip was listed on the Oslo Børs in May 2020.

