Pexip awarded the Carnegie Sustainability Award 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip Holding ASA ("Pexip") has been awarded 1st place in the category, Best Newcomer, chosen among 360 listed companies in the Nordic markets analyzed by the Nordic investment bank Carnegie. The Sustainability Awards are presented in the categories Large-cap, Small-cap and Best Newcomer, to companies driving sustainable growth.

"The award is intended to put the spotlight on sustainability metrics that create shareholder value and present good examples to inspire companies and investors. When capital is reallocated, the pressure on corporate transition efforts is increased", says Lena Österberg, Head of Sustainability, Research & Strategy at Carnegie. "From our perspective we can see that companies contributing to a more sustainable world are also the winners in the market.",

"I am happy that our hard work and focus on sustainability is being appreciated and that it is now widely recognized that Pexip's videconferencing technology can be used by organizations across the globe to reduce emissions. I am looking forward to continuing the journey to reach our internal emission targets for 2021 in line with the Paris agreement, as well as promoting diversity in the IT industry. The Pexip Board and Management Team see ESG measurement, management and reporting as a long-term value creation strategy that will help us to build resilience in all aspects of our business," says Odd Sverre Østlie, CEO of Pexip.

Pexip's inaugural Sustainability Report published on April 29, 2021 can be found at https://investor.pexip.com/reports-and-presentations.

About the award:

Carnegie established Carnegie Sustainability Award in 2019. The winners in three categories are chosen from among the 360 listed companies analyzed by Carnegie and the purpose is to highlight good examples of sustainable companies and inspire others. The award will be presented at Sustainability seminar May 19th – 20th.

