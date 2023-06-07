Pexip first to offer certified Microsoft Teams interop for U.S. Department of Defense

Enables DoD agencies to join Teams meetings from video conferencing devices – all within a secure, compliant environment

HERNDON, Va., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pexip announced its Microsoft Teams Cloud Video Interop (CVI) solution is now available in Microsoft Azure Government Community Cloud at Impact Level (IL) 5 for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Most video teleconferencing (VTC) systems currently in use by the DoD today do not natively interoperate with DoD Teams service, causing communication challenges and inefficient collaboration when users attempt to join DoD Teams meetings.

"Pexip is the only Microsoft-certified Cloud Video Interop (CVI) solution that is able to support the DoD with interoperability between their deployed video conferencing systems and Teams," says Peter McCarthy, VP Americas Public Sector, Pexip. "Last year, we made our CVI solution available for IL4 environments to support federal civilian agencies. By expanding to IL5, Pexip's solution now meets the security requirements for both controlled unclassified information and national security systems used by the DoD," he adds.

As the only Microsoft-authorized solution that can provide this interoperability inside DoD environments, Pexip also meets the Unified Capabilities Requirement and is on the DoD Information Network Approved Product List. This announcement builds on Pexip's existing Authority to Operate (ATO) with the U.S. Army, and its FedRAMP® authorized CVI solution.

"By using Pexip CVI, the DoD can continue using existing video conferencing infrastructure, avoiding costly hardware replacement. We offer a flexible solution that can meet any new demands or requirements going forward, and our product development is supported by Microsoft engineering teams," McCarthy adds.

Technical benefits of Pexip's CVI solution for the DoD:

Virtualized software deployable to all data enclaves with real-world scalability and redundancy

Provides a standardized redundant collaboration system for MS Teams / Azure

Common Off the Shelf (COTS) software-based solution integrable with Zero Trust Architectures (ZTAs) and advanced identity management (IdM) technologies

Integration opportunities with modern healthcare tools, including Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and clinical / surgical applications

"Microsoft has been a committed partner to the DoD for more than 40 years. This new functionality makes it simple for employees to meet on Microsoft Teams using the video devices they already own, all in a secure and compliant environment," said Wes Anderson, Vice President for Defense, Microsoft Federal.

