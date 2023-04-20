Pexip Government Cloud Achieves FedRAMP® Authorization

Helps federal agencies connect hybrid workers on Microsoft Teams in a secure, compliant manner

HERNDON, Va., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a leading provider of enterprise video and collaboration solutions, announced its Pexip Government Cloud (PGC) Cloud Service Offering (CSO) has received an Authority to Operate (ATO) at the Moderate Impact level from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor.

With Pexip, employees can securely join Microsoft Teams calls using Cloud Video Interop (CVI) from standards-based video conferencing systems in meeting rooms in addition to their personal devices, bringing everyone together from the office or home. Agencies can also use Pexip to manage existing video infrastructure investments and host mission-critical meetings.

As agencies move to the cloud, Pexip can now support them along every step of the way. Customers can access secure video conferencing as a service through our FedRAMP-Authorized Pexip Government Cloud (PGC) platform, or they can deploy in their own private cloud, including Azure Government Community Cloud (GCC) High. Those with the strictest security needs can also host Pexip on-premises for full data control.

"Our FedRAMP Authorized platform offers a pathway for Pexip customers and federal government agencies to future-proof their video investments and securely unite their hybrid workforce. Already trusted by agencies including the VA, NASA, EPA, and the US Air Force, FedRAMP Authorization now enables even more agencies to access Pexip's solution," said Peter McCarthy, VP, Public Sector, Pexip.

This FedRAMP approval strengthens Pexip's existing security accreditation and authorization posture, which already includes:

US Department of Defense (DoD) Unified Capabilities Approved Product List (UC APL) authorized

Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) validated Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 module #3503

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified

Section 508 compliant

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant

Supports Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance

Supports zero trust security architectures

For more information, please visit Pexip on the FedRAMP marketplace. To speak with a Pexip representative, please contact us here.

