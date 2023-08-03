Pexip Government Cloud Attains StateRAMP Authorization

Enabling secure and compliant collaboration for State and Local agencies on Microsoft Teams

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a company that provides multi-platform software video technology, announced that its Pexip Government Cloud (PGC) Cloud Service Offering (CSO) has received StateRAMP Authorized status in the Moderate security categorization from the StateRAMP Project Management Office (PMO) and the StateRAMP Approvals Committee (SAC). In April, Pexip received an Authority to Operate (ATO) at the Moderate Impact level from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), sponsored by the U.S. Department of Labor.

The StateRAMP Authorization enables secure and compliant collaboration for state and local agencies on Microsoft Teams. Employees can easily join Microsoft Teams calls using Cloud Video Interop (CVI) from video conferencing systems in meeting rooms or from personal devices, whether from the office or home making collaboration seamless an efficient. Pexip also enables state and local agencies to manage their existing video infrastructure investments, making it a cost-effective solution.

"We are very excited about our StateRAMP authorization and believe it represents another great example of Pexip's commitment to delivering secure and compliant solutions to our government customers," said Peter McCarthy, VP of Public Sector, Pexip.

As agencies move to the cloud, Pexip stands ready to support them at every stage. The StateRAMP-authorized Pexip Government Cloud (PGC) platform offers secure video conferencing as a service, ensuring agencies can engage in productive collaboration while adhering to rigorous security standards. For agencies with the most stringent security requirements, such as On-Premise mandates or GCC-High Teams Tenants, Pexip offers the option to self-host its software. This enables complete data control and interoperability within these specialized environments.

Pexips StateRAMP approval is a testament to its commitment to delivering safe and compliant solutions to its government customers. Pexip's StateRAMP approval includes:

• US Department of Defense (DoD) Unified Capabilities Approved Product List (UC APL) authorized

• Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) validated Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2 module #3503

• ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified

• Section 508 compliant

• General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliant

• Supports Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance

• Supports zero trust security architectures

