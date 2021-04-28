Pexip Health Wins "Best Telehealth Platform" Award

OSLO, Norway, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip today announced its virtual care solution, Pexip Health, won "Best Telehealth Platform" in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.



Healthcare organizations rely on Pexip's secure video platform to deliver a broad spectrum of virtual care services. Patients can join video calls from the device of their choice, without the need to download any software or plugins, while providers can use the technologies they already own to meet with patients. With robust integrations and customization options, organizations can easily extend their care from hospital to home.



"Telehealth has been in the spotlight like never before and many organizations and patients are seeing how complex these healthcare video deployments can be," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Pexip Health simplifies complex video conferencing to empower individuals to meet, regardless of location or technology. We offer a hearty congratulations to Pexip for taking home our 'Best Telehealth Platform' award in the 2021 MedTech Breakthrough Awards program."



"Today's clinicians need secure, high-quality video that fits seamlessly into their daily workflows. The Pexip Health video solution was designed with these tenets in mind and is already powering more than 600,000 virtual visits a week for leading hospitals and health systems in North America," said Odd Sverre Østlie, CEO of Pexip. "Many thanks to MedTech Breakthrough for putting a spotlight on our breakthrough telehealth and virtual health capabilities and we look forward to continued growth in this space."



MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.



Pexip Health powers some of the largest providers in the world with unprecedented usage and scale including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Defense Health Agency (DHA), the largest nonprofit healthcare delivery system in the United States, Ontario Health in Canada, National Health Service (NHS) in the UK, Queensland Health in Australia, and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust in Northern Ireland.



To learn more about Pexip Health, please visit pexip.com/healthcare.

About Pexip | pexip.com

Pexip simplifies complex videoconferencing to empower organizations with face-to-face collaboration, no matter the location or technology. Our scalable platform enables high-quality video meetings, with enterprise-grade security, and is easily adapted to fit customers' IT requirements and existing infrastructure. This makes Pexip the leading provider for large enterprises and public sector organizations. The solution is sold through 300 channel partners in 75 countries and used in more than 190 countries. Pexip was listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange in May 2020. Learn more at pexip.com.



Pexip Health is a virtual care solution that connects healthcare providers and patients through secure, easy-to-join telehealth visits from any device or location. Learn more at pexip.com/healthcare.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

