Pexip Named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Meeting Solutions

Pexip, a leading provider of enterprise video conferencing and collaboration solutions, announced it has been named a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions* after two consecutive years as a Visionary. Pexip believes this position builds on its technology innovation to validate the uniqueness of its product portfolio and extensive global customer base, as well as recognizing its growth plans and ability to execute on them.

Pexip is trusted by companies, healthcare organizations, and public institutions around the world. Pexip enables telehealth for leading healthcare organizations such as the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and works with government organizations including the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), as well as companies such as Linkedin and Nvidia.

"We are pleased to be named a Challenger in our industry by Gartner. As per our understanding of the Gartner report, Pexip's position in the MQ is based on us having demonstrated our ability to execute through our growth, our unique product suite, and our global customer base. Over the past year, Pexip has met ambitious growth goals and launched one-of-a-kind offerings like Pexip Private Cloud to give customers more data privacy and control. We look forward to continuing to help organizations adapt and thrive in the changing landscape using our flexible, secure video platform," said Øystein Hem, CFO and Interim CEO.

