Pexip Partners with Poly to Expand Secure Video Collaboration

New strategic alliance combines Pexip's infrastructure with Poly's pro-grade video technology

OSLO, Norway, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a leading provider of enterprise video and collaboration solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Poly, an HP company, to provide a suite of on-premises and cloud-based communications solutions for privacy-conscious customers. The partnership will enable Poly to integrate Pexip's technology into their solutions, creating a powerful and seamless experience for their users.

Poly will bring three new Pexip-powered offerings to its customers:

Poly PrivateConnect powered by Pexip. A video technology platform that delivers a unified meeting experience in a flexible and scalable way while maintaining strict security protocols. Customers can operate in their private cloud tenant or on-premises, and customers can seamlessly connect to Microsoft Teams or Google Meet with its interoperability modules. The platform provides a very high level of customization and integration options.

A video technology platform that delivers a unified meeting experience in a flexible and scalable way while maintaining strict security protocols. Customers can operate in their private cloud tenant or on-premises, and customers can seamlessly connect to Microsoft Teams or Google Meet with its interoperability modules. The platform provides a very high level of customization and integration options. Poly CloudConnect powered by Pexip. Providing Industry-leading multiplatform interoperability for Microsoft Teams and Google Meet and video conferencing. Operate your entire video conferencing environment on a modern cloud platform focusing on end-user experience, customization, and ease of management and control.

Providing Industry-leading multiplatform interoperability for Microsoft Teams and Google Meet and video conferencing. Operate your entire video conferencing environment on a modern cloud platform focusing on end-user experience, customization, and ease of management and control. Poly FedConnect powered by Pexip. A FedRAMP®-Authorized, SaaS-based video conferencing solution for U.S. federal, state, and local government organizations. Customers can securely join Microsoft Teams calls from standards-based video systems, all within a compliant cloud environment.

"The partnership expands Pexip's reach and brings its technology to a broader audience. Poly works with some of the world's most privacy- and security-conscious customers across government and large enterprise markets. Pexip's video technology is ideal for these organizations, and we're thrilled to work with Poly to help them securely connect with interoperability at scale," said Trond Johannessen, CEO of Pexip.

"We are excited to partner with Pexip to bring their advanced video technology to our users," says Chris Moss, Product and Portfolio Management, HP Hybrid Systems. "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best possible communication and collaboration experience to our customers, no matter where they are located."

For customers, the partnership delivers reliable, high-quality video experiences that are accessible from anywhere, while maintaining strict security protocols. Customer benefits include:

A premium user experience, bringing a Teams-like meeting experience to existing video systems

Potential cost savings by modernizing legacy video infrastructure

Investment protection and improved sustainability

"This partnership brings significant upside to both Pexip and Poly," said Ira Weinstein, founder and managing partner at Recon Research. "Pexip's video technology is now more widely accessible to the market, and Poly can build on top of Pexip's trusted, scalable, and interoperable platform. It's a win-win for everyone involved, including customers."

All three solutions are available now. To learn more, please read about the new Poly products here or contact us today.

