Pexip strengthens commitment to information security and privacy with ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications

These ISO certifications build on a long list of security accreditations for the company, as privacy and security are at the core of Pexip's strategy and culture.

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pexip, a global video technology company, today announced that it has renewed the Information Security Management System standard ISO/IEC 27001:2013, in addition to the addendums to this standard, ISO/IEC 27017:2015 and ISO/IEC 27018:2019. Pexip was also granted certification for ISO/IEC 27701:2019, a privacy extension to ISO 27001, as part of this review.

Pexip obtained the ISO 27001 certification three years ago, awarded to companies who meet rigorous standards around information security and data protection. The newer ISO 27701 certification requires companies to implement, maintain, and continually improve a Privacy Information Management System.

"The renewal and extension of this certification is the result of our meticulous focus on privacy and security," says Geir Aasen, Chief Information Security Officer, Pexip. "We are proud to be one of the best-in-class when it comes to meeting high data protection standards, as this accountability is essential for our customers. Protecting their confidential and sensitive information is our top priority."

Pexip was reviewed and granted the ISO standards by international certification body DNV. The addendums to ISO 27001 and the ISO 27701 standards include an assessment of how the company protects data in its cloud services, as well as how it handles personal data.

"We believe in continually holding ourselves to high standards. The ISO validation builds on our other certifications such as FIPS 140-2, CSA STAR Level 1, and Certification de Sécurité de Premier Niveau (CSPN), as well as Pexip's ability to enable compliance with HIPAA, Section 508, and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We will continue to push ourselves to develop and improve our privacy and security practices, in the best interests of our customers," says Aasen.

About the ISO standards

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the most recognized international standard for Information Security Management systems. It means that an organization takes a comprehensive approach to information security and meets its lawful obligations, such as GDPR.

is the most recognized international standard for Information Security Management systems. It means that an organization takes a comprehensive approach to information security and meets its lawful obligations, such as GDPR. ISO/IEC 27017:2015 is an addendum to ISO/IEC 27001 that covers the company's practice for information security controls for cloud services.

is an addendum to ISO/IEC 27001 that covers the company's practice for information security controls for cloud services. ISO/IEC 27018:2019 is an addendum to ISO/IEC 27001 that covers the company's practice for protecting personally identifiable information in cloud services.

is an addendum to ISO/IEC 27001 that covers the company's practice for protecting personally identifiable information in cloud services. ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is an extension to ISO/IEC 27001 that covers privacy information management within the organization.

As part of the process, Pexip also extended its ISO 27001 certification to its Belgium business unit, which develops and manages the Pexip Engage solution. To learn more about Pexip's privacy and security practices, please visit pexip.com/security.

