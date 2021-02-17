Pexip Wins Frost & Sullivan'™s 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has recognized Pexip with the 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award for the Global Video Conferencing Industry. This award is a testament to Pexip's secure and flexible solutions which, combined with its strong technology leadership and customer-centric culture, are helping organizations around the world modernize their workplace collaboration.

"Today's customers want simple, intuitive meeting solutions with enterprise-grade security and quality," said Roopam Jain, senior director, ICT, Frost & Sullivan. "Pexip has risen to the challenge to support its fast-growing customer base across the enterprise, healthcare, and government sectors. With a complete range of end-to-end meeting solutions, Pexip leads the way in helping its customers adapt to changing workplace needs."

Over the past year, Pexip has introduced several market-shifting innovations to help customers improve their video communication experience, including Adaptive Composition, the AI-driven meeting experience that puts all participants in a call on equal footing and reduces video fatigue with a more natural, engaging layout. This builds on Pexip's integrated workflows and One-Touch Join experience that make it simple to meet with anyone, regardless of platform or system.

Pexip also launched the Pexip Private Cloud to give customers the data control and transparency of a self-hosted software deployment with the ease and scalability of a SaaS solution. The first of its kind in the video conferencing industry, Pexip Private Cloud allows for an accelerated, easy-to-manage deployment that maintains the control and privacy of a fully self-hosted solution.

"In addition to technology leadership, which has become a hallmark of its success, Pexip continues to strengthen and expand its customer base. Its net revenue retention rate, showing the percent of retained revenue from existing customers, was up 114% year-on-year, and about 59% of its year-on-year growth in Q4 2020 came from new customers. This shows that customers find tremendous value in Pexip's solutions and that the company continues to win in a fiercely competitive market," said Jain.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

