Peyman Mestchian Joins Chase Cooper Board

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chase Cooper, a leading GRC software vendor, today announced the appointment of Peyman Mestchian to its board as a Non-Executive Director. Peyman brings vast expertise as an acknowledged thought leader in Enterprise Risk Management and Risk Technology.

Previously, Peyman was Managing Partner of Chartis Research which saw him grow the firm's global presence in the FinTech market before its acquisition by Infopro Digital. He has also held a variety of leadership roles at SAS Institute, EY and the Institute of Operational Risk. He is currently a Fellow of the Institute of Risk Management.

John Kiddy, CEO at Chase Cooper commented "We are very excited to welcome Peyman to our Board. He has world class expertise and insight which will be highly valuable to Chase Cooper, as well as our customers, as we embark on our ambitious program of research, development and expansion."

On his appointment, Peyman Mestchian said, "I am delighted to be joining Chase Cooper at such a pivotal time for their development. They have some unique solutions in the GRC space, particularly in the quantification of Operational Risks, and I am very excited to bring my expertise to help turbo charge the next phase of the company's growth."

Chase Cooper is a leading GRC solutions provider. Headquartered in the UK, its award winning software suite – aCCelerate GRC provides a fully integrated enterprise wide risk solution for the global financial sector, including the quantification of operational risks, controls optimisation, and integrated real time reporting. The software has been successfully implemented in over 80 countries.

Chase Cooper was a named award winner for the Operational Risk category 2020 by Chartis Research. It's innovation in the quantification of operational risk exposure is a key differentiator. Chase Cooper also provides leading edge accredited risk education courses, bespoke risk training together with SME led risk consulting.

