Peyton Manning is "So Much More" than a great quarterback

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2024 NFL season gears up, get ready for a familiar Ohio-based brand to be very visible throughout the season.

Nationwide is investing the bulk of its annual advertising spend to leverage its official partnership with the NFL with a new integrated advertising campaign featuring long-time spokesman, Peyton Manning. That means you're going to see a lot of Nationwide and Manning during games.

The main point of the strategy is simple - let customers know that Nationwide is so much more than an auto and home insurance company. They're one of America's largest financial services companies.

So Much More

In Nationwide's latest advertising campaign titled "So Much More," two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning illustrates that he is so much more than quarterback Peyton Manning. In the debut spot, he is "Paintin' Manning."

"These new ads showcase how people are frequently so much more than what they appear to be," said Manning. "And Nationwide is so much more than an auto and home insurance company. They're also a financial services giant who can help customers with things like planning for retirement and protecting their long-term goals."

The new spot debuts September 5 on NBC during the 2024 NFL season-opening game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. "Paintin' Manning" and subsequent "So Much More" spots can be seen during NFL game broadcasts and related programming throughout the upcoming football season.

Financial services powerhouse

What many don't realize is that, over the past decade, Nationwide has quietly evolved as one of the leading financial services providers—with growth driven by a variety of solutions to help households save for retirement and to help businesses.

As a standalone entity, Nationwide's financial services business alone would rank #129 on the Fortune 500 list.

In the past 10 years, the financial services business doubled sales, significantly outpacing the industry. And each year for the last 10 years, Nationwide Financial has grown life and annuity premiums by more than seven percent annually – three times the industry rate of two percent.

During that same decade, the company nearly doubled the amount of protection provided to customers –growing at twice the industry rate (6% vs. 3%) and managing $400 billion in customer assets.

And the company supports more than 2.7 million employer sponsored retirement plan participants.

The increased focus on financial services has enabled Nationwide to set record top line sales results the past three years and sustained profitability—even as its giant P&C operation has managed increased weather volatility and inflation.

