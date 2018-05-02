PEZ Auctions Royal Dream Couple, Harry and Meghan

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683124/PEZ_International_Harry_and_Meghan.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683125/PEZ_International_Harry_and_Meghan.jpg )



"Make-A-Wish and PEZ are a perfect match," says PEZ Head of Marketing Gabriele Hofinger. The mission of Make-A-Wish is to fulfil wishes for children with critical illnesses to bring them happiness, create great memories and to thus give them new strength to cope with their challenges. "Both PEZ and Make-A-Wish have been dedicated to bringing smiles to children's faces for generations. We are happy to contribute to making more wishes come true," adds Hofinger. At the same time she also sees the campaign as a sign of appreciation for the large PEZ collector community.

Once before, for the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton in 2011, PEZ auctioned an exclusive pair of royal dispensers on eBay for Charity. The great success prompted PEZ to launch a similar campaign for brother Harry's wedding with Meghan Markle.

At PEZ in Traun, Austria, they are already looking forward to an exciting auction. As befits the British nature of the occasion, bets are already being placed on the highest bid. Who is right will turn out on Sunday 13 May, when the auction will end.

More information and pictures on http://www.pez.com.

Enquiry information for the media:

Daniela Groffner, MA

REICHLUNDPARTNER PR

daniela.groffner@reichlundpartner.com

+43-732-666-222-5112



SOURCE PEZ International GmbH