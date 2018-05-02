PEZ Auctions Royal Dream Couple, Harry and Meghan

News provided by

PEZ International GmbH

10:00 ET

TRAUN, Austria, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

All proceeds go to children's aid organisation 

Austrian sweets manufacturer PEZ has developed an exclusive souvenir for the wedding of the year. Fans of the happy couple and of the cult-brand can join in the bidding for a distinctive dispenser set, the only one of its kind in the world: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be auctioned on Ebay for Charity in the form of PEZ dispensers from 7 to 13 May. The proceeds will all be going to the Make-A-Wish® Foundation.

Runtime Error body {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size: .7em;color:black;} p {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;color:black;margin-top: -5px} b {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:bold;color:black;margin-top: -5px} H1 { font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size:18pt;color:red } H2 { font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size:14pt;color:maroon } pre {font-family:"Consolas","Lucida Console",Monospace;font-size:11pt;margin:0;padding:0.5em;line-height:14pt} .marker {font-weight: bold; color: black;text-decoration: none;} .version {color: gray;} .error {margin-bottom: 10px;} .expandable { text-decoration:underline; font-weight:bold; color:navy; cursor:hand; } @media screen and (max-width: 639px) { pre { width: 440px; overflow: auto; white-space: pre-wrap; word-wrap: break-word; } } @media screen and (max-width: 479px) { pre { width: 280px; } } Server Error in '/' Application. Runtime Error Description: An application error occurred on the server. The current custom error settings for this application prevent the details of the application error from being viewed remotely (for security reasons). It could, however, be viewed by browsers running on the local server machine. Details: To enable the details of this specific error message to be viewable on remote machines, please create a <customErrors> tag within a "web.config" configuration file located in the root directory of the current web application. This <customErrors> tag should then have its "mode" attribute set to "Off". <!-- Web.Config Configuration File --> <configuration> <system.web> <customErrors mode="Off"/> </system.web> </configuration> Notes: The current error page you are seeing can be replaced by a custom error page by modifying the "defaultRedirect" attribute of the application's <customErrors> configuration tag to point to a custom error page URL. <!-- Web.Config Configuration File --> <configuration> <system.web> <customErrors mode="RemoteOnly" defaultRedirect="mycustompage.htm"/> </system.web> </configuration>
Runtime Error body {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size: .7em;color:black;} p {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;color:black;margin-top: -5px} b {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:bold;color:black;margin-top: -5px} H1 { font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size:18pt;color:red } H2 {...
Runtime Error body {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size: .7em;color:black;} p {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;color:black;margin-top: -5px} b {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:bold;color:black;margin-top: -5px} H1 { font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size:18pt;color:red } H2 { font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size:14pt;color:maroon } pre {font-family:"Consolas","Lucida Console",Monospace;font-size:11pt;margin:0;padding:0.5em;line-height:14pt} .marker {font-weight: bold; color: black;text-decoration: none;} .version {color: gray;} .error {margin-bottom: 10px;} .expandable { text-decoration:underline; font-weight:bold; color:navy; cursor:hand; } @media screen and (max-width: 639px) { pre { width: 440px; overflow: auto; white-space: pre-wrap; word-wrap: break-word; } } @media screen and (max-width: 479px) { pre { width: 280px; } } Server Error in '/' Application. Runtime Error Description: An application error occurred on the server. The current custom error settings for this application prevent the details of the application error from being viewed remotely (for security reasons). It could, however, be viewed by browsers running on the local server machine. Details: To enable the details of this specific error message to be viewable on remote machines, please create a <customErrors> tag within a "web.config" configuration file located in the root directory of the current web application. This <customErrors> tag should then have its "mode" attribute set to "Off". <!-- Web.Config Configuration File --> <configuration> <system.web> <customErrors mode="Off"/> </system.web> </configuration> Notes: The current error page you are seeing can be replaced by a custom error page by modifying the "defaultRedirect" attribute of the application's <customErrors> configuration tag to point to a custom error page URL. <!-- Web.Config Configuration File --> <configuration> <system.web> <customErrors mode="RemoteOnly" defaultRedirect="mycustompage.htm"/> </system.web> </configuration>
Runtime Error body {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size: .7em;color:black;} p {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;color:black;margin-top: -5px} b {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:bold;color:black;margin-top: -5px} H1 { font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size:18pt;color:red } H2 {...
Runtime Error body {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size: .7em;color:black;} p {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;color:black;margin-top: -5px} b {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:bold;color:black;margin-top: -5px} H1 { font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size:18pt;color:red } H2 { font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size:14pt;color:maroon } pre {font-family:"Consolas","Lucida Console",Monospace;font-size:11pt;margin:0;padding:0.5em;line-height:14pt} .marker {font-weight: bold; color: black;text-decoration: none;} .version {color: gray;} .error {margin-bottom: 10px;} .expandable { text-decoration:underline; font-weight:bold; color:navy; cursor:hand; } @media screen and (max-width: 639px) { pre { width: 440px; overflow: auto; white-space: pre-wrap; word-wrap: break-word; } } @media screen and (max-width: 479px) { pre { width: 280px; } } Server Error in '/' Application. Runtime Error Description: An application error occurred on the server. The current custom error settings for this application prevent the details of the application error from being viewed remotely (for security reasons). It could, however, be viewed by browsers running on the local server machine. Details: To enable the details of this specific error message to be viewable on remote machines, please create a <customErrors> tag within a "web.config" configuration file located in the root directory of the current web application. This <customErrors> tag should then have its "mode" attribute set to "Off". <!-- Web.Config Configuration File --> <configuration> <system.web> <customErrors mode="Off"/> </system.web> </configuration> Notes: The current error page you are seeing can be replaced by a custom error page by modifying the "defaultRedirect" attribute of the application's <customErrors> configuration tag to point to a custom error page URL. <!-- Web.Config Configuration File --> <configuration> <system.web> <customErrors mode="RemoteOnly" defaultRedirect="mycustompage.htm"/> </system.web> </configuration> Runtime Error body {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size: .7em;color:black;} p {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;color:black;margin-top: -5px} b {font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:bold;color:black;margin-top: -5px} H1 { font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size:18pt;color:red } H2 { font-family:"Verdana";font-weight:normal;font-size:14pt;color:maroon } pre {font-family:"Consolas","Lucida Console",Monospace;font-size:11pt;margin:0;padding:0.5em;line-height:14pt} .marker {font-weight: bold; color: black;text-decoration: none;} .version {color: gray;} .error {margin-bottom: 10px;} .expandable { text-decoration:underline; font-weight:bold; color:navy; cursor:hand; } @media screen and (max-width: 639px) { pre { width: 440px; overflow: auto; white-space: pre-wrap; word-wrap: break-word; } } @media screen and (max-width: 479px) { pre { width: 280px; } } Server Error in '/' Application. Runtime Error Description: An application error occurred on the server. The current custom error settings for this application prevent the details of the application error from being viewed remotely (for security reasons). It could, however, be viewed by browsers running on the local server machine. Details: To enable the details of this specific error message to be viewable on remote machines, please create a <customErrors> tag within a "web.config" configuration file located in the root directory of the current web application. This <customErrors> tag should then have its "mode" attribute set to "Off". <!-- Web.Config Configuration File --> <configuration> <system.web> <customErrors mode="Off"/> </system.web> </configuration> Notes: The current error page you are seeing can be replaced by a custom error page by modifying the "defaultRedirect" attribute of the application's <customErrors> configuration tag to point to a custom error page URL. <!-- Web.Config Configuration File --> <configuration> <system.web> <customErrors mode="RemoteOnly" defaultRedirect="mycustompage.htm"/> </system.web> </configuration>

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683124/PEZ_International_Harry_and_Meghan.jpg )
     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683125/PEZ_International_Harry_and_Meghan.jpg )

"Make-A-Wish and PEZ are a perfect match," says PEZ Head of Marketing Gabriele Hofinger. The mission of Make-A-Wish is to fulfil wishes for children with critical illnesses to bring them happiness, create great memories and to thus give them new strength to cope with their challenges. "Both PEZ and Make-A-Wish have been dedicated to bringing smiles to children's faces for generations. We are happy to contribute to making more wishes come true," adds Hofinger. At the same time she also sees the campaign as a sign of appreciation for the large PEZ collector community.

Once before, for the wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton in 2011, PEZ auctioned an exclusive pair of royal dispensers on eBay for Charity. The great success prompted PEZ to launch a similar campaign for brother Harry's wedding with Meghan Markle.

At PEZ in Traun, Austria, they are already looking forward to an exciting auction. As befits the British nature of the occasion, bets are already being placed on the highest bid. Who is right will turn out on Sunday 13 May, when the auction will end.

More information and pictures on http://www.pez.com.

Enquiry information for the media:
Daniela Groffner, MA
REICHLUNDPARTNER PR
daniela.groffner@reichlundpartner.com
+43-732-666-222-5112

SOURCE PEZ International GmbH

Also from this source

09:00 ET PEZ leiloa Casal Real dos Sonhos, Harry e Meghan

04:00 ET PEZ subasta a la pareja real de los sueños, Harry y Meghan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

PEZ Auctions Royal Dream Couple, Harry and Meghan

News provided by

PEZ International GmbH

10:00 ET