P.F. Chang's® Brings Tokyo to the Table This Summer with New Show-Stopping Sushi Boat Dining Experience

Limited-time Summer in Tokyo menu features a Sushi Boat experience unlike anything P.F. Chang's has ever offered before, plus a special collaboration with fan-favorite yachties Captain Sandy Yawn and Aesha Scott

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, P.F. Chang's® is transporting guests to the vibrant streets of Tokyo with Summer in Tokyo, a limited-time dining experience available June 25 through September 15. Inspired by Tokyo's energy, flavors and culture of discovery, the seasonal menu features new sushi creations, hand rolls, specialty cocktails and chef-crafted dishes designed for sharing. At the center of the experience is the debut of P.F. Chang's new Sushi Boat, an eye-catching presentation that brings excitement and theater to the table. To help introduce the offering, P.F. Chang's teamed up with lead female superyachties, Captain Sandy Yawn and Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott for exclusive content celebrating the launch.

The new Sushi Boat arrives tableside through a dramatic cloud of dry ice, creating a memorable dining moment unlike anything previously offered at P.F. Chang's. Ideal for birthdays, celebrations, group dinners and summer gatherings, each Sushi Boat features chilled edamame, one California Roll, one Shrimp Tempura Roll and a choice of two additional rolls: Spicy Tuna, Dynamite Shrimp or Kung Pao. Designed to encourage sharing and exploration, the experience invites guests to discover a variety of flavors, while bringing friends and family together around the table.

"Summer in Tokyo is about creating moments that guests can't wait to talk about, photograph and share," said Jim Mazany, Chief Executive Officer of P.F. Chang's. "From the arrival of the Sushi Boat, which is unlike anything we've offered before, to the bold flavors found throughout the menu, every element is designed to capture the taste and energy that makes Tokyo one of the world's most exciting dining destinations."

To bring the Summer in Tokyo campaign beyond the restaurant, P.F. Chang's teamed up with fan-favorite yachties Captain Sandy Yawn and Aesha Scott for exclusive social content celebrating the launch. The collaboration showcases the duo experiencing the new Sushi Boat firsthand, while bringing the energy and personality they're known for on screen to the Summer in Tokyo campaign. This partnership, along with 20 additional influencer collaborators, reflects P.F. Chang's continued investment in culturally relevant storytelling that connects food, entertainment and hospitality, while extending the Summer in Tokyo experience into the conversations and moments consumers are engaging with today. The collaboration can be viewed HERE.

"When we started thinking about how to bring Summer in Tokyo to life beyond the restaurant, Captain Sandy and Aesha Scott felt like a natural extension," said Holly Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of P.F. Chang's. "The two superyachties are experts at creating unforgettable guest experiences and we're excited to have them help introduce the Sushi Boat in a way that's fun, engaging and true to the spirit of P.F. Chang's."

The Summer in Tokyo menu extends beyond the Sushi Boat with a lineup of all-new sushi offerings, including three hand rolls — California, Spicy Tuna and Shrimp Tempura — alongside three specialty rolls: Japanese Philly Roll, Tiger Roll and Smoking Kung Pao Dragon Roll.

Guests can further explore and enjoy the menu through several elevated entrées and shareable dishes inspired by Tokyo's innovative food scene, including:

NY Prime Strip Steak Tataki

Oolong Chilean Sea Bass

Lobster & Prawn Fried Rice

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

To complement the menu, guests can pair their meal with seasonal beverages including the new Paper Crane cocktail and Sapporo Lager.

Throughout the summer, P.F. Chang's restaurants will be transformed with Summer in Tokyo-inspired menu features and promotional elements, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a seasonal dining experience that celebrates the flavors, creativity and excitement of Japan's capital city.

P.F. Chang's invites guests to create and share these moments with shared plates and chef-crafted specialty cocktails by following and tagging @pfchangs on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Social media participation is optional and not required to receive promotional offers. For more information or to make a reservation at a P.F. Chang's location near you, visit www.pfchangs.com.

Please find photography HERE.

Available for a limited time from June 25, 2026 through September 15, 2026 for dine-in only at participating P.F. Chang's China Bistro restaurants, excluding Puerto Rico, airport, international, P.F. Chang's To Go® and Pagoda Asian Grill by P.F. Chang's™ locations. Menu items, pricing, and availability may vary by location and are subject to change without notice. Alcoholic beverages available only to guests 21 years of age or older with valid government-issued identification. Please drink responsibly.

ABOUT P.F. CHANG'S

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized, multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisines, today's menu invites discovery with unexpected flavor and hidden gems spanning all of Asia and honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. P.F. Chang's makes elevated dining accessible and affordable with shareable and personal portions, fan-favorite Lunch and Dinner Specials, and handcrafted cocktails from $8.99. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's operates over 300 restaurants in 23 countries and U.S. airport locations. For more news, visit pfchangs.com and follow @pfchangs on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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SOURCE P.F. Chang’s