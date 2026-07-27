P.F. CHANG'S NAMES PATRICK BENSON DIRECTOR OF MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS

Brand Establishes Dedicated Marketing Communications Function Following a Landmark Year of Growth, Cultural Relevance and Breakthrough Marketing Success

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's announced today the promotion of Patrick Benson to Director of Marketing Communications, a newly established leadership role that marks the launch of the brand's dedicated Marketing Communications function.

Patrick Benson

The appointment reflects P.F. Chang's continued investment in building a modern, integrated marketing organization following one of the brand's most successful years of cultural and commercial momentum. Over the past year, P.F. Chang's has delivered a series of high-impact campaigns that blended culinary innovation with entertainment, creator partnerships, and earned media, working with more than 100 creators, generating more than 200 million video views and $11 million in earned media value, while helping drive one of the brand's strongest sales years to date.

In his new role, Benson will lead the newly established Marketing Communications department, overseeing public relations, corporate communications, influencer strategy, and social media. He will be responsible for developing integrated communications strategies that strengthen P.F. Chang's reputation, support business objectives, and further position the brand at the center of culture.

"Patrick has been instrumental in helping evolve how P.F. Chang's shows up in culture and connects with today's guests," said Holly Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of P.F. Chang's. "As our marketing organization continues to grow, establishing a dedicated Marketing Communications function is a natural next step. Patrick's ability to seamlessly connect social, influencer, public relations, and brand storytelling has elevated every campaign he's touched, making him the ideal leader to build this function and help shape the next chapter of our brand."

The new department formalizes an integrated communications approach that has powered many of the brand's recent successes. Over the past year, P.F. Chang's has delivered standout campaigns including Lunar New Year, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, and Summer in Tokyo, featuring partnerships with talent from some of the biggest screens in entertainment, driving widespread media coverage, millions of video views, record guest engagement and strong sales performance.

Since joining P.F. Chang's, Benson has led the brand's social media, influencer marketing, paid social and community engagement strategies, helping transform its digital presence through creator-first storytelling and culturally relevant campaigns. Under his leadership, P.F. Chang's has generated more than 200 million video views through influencer content, while producing millions in earned media value and establishing the brand as a leader in culture-driven restaurant marketing.

"I'm incredibly honored to step into this role during such an exciting time for P.F. Chang's," said Benson. "Over the past year, we've proven that when creativity, culture and compelling storytelling come together, they create real business impact. Building this new Marketing Communications function allows us to continue telling the P.F. Chang's story in bigger, more meaningful ways while creating deeper connections with our guests and supporting the incredible work happening across every part of the business."

Prior to joining P.F. Chang's, Benson spent more than 15 years leading social and digital marketing for some of the world's largest entertainment and restaurant brands, including NBC, FOX, CBS and El Pollo Loco. Throughout his career, he has developed award-winning campaigns for major entertainment franchises and nationally recognized restaurant brands. He has been recognized as one of Business Insider's Top 16 Influencer Executives, named to Nation's Restaurant News' 2024 Power List, and honored on Brand Innovators' 40 Under 40 West Coast list.

The creation of the Marketing Communications department reinforces P.F. Chang's continued investment in marketing innovation and positions the brand to further expand its influence through integrated communications, strategic partnerships, culinary storytelling and culturally relevant brand experiences.

ABOUT P.F. CHANG'S

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized, multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisines, today's menu invites discovery with unexpected flavor and hidden gems spanning all of Asia and honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. P.F. Chang's makes elevated dining accessible and affordable with shareable and personal portions, fan-favorite Lunch and Dinner Specials, and handcrafted cocktails from $8.99. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's operates over 300 restaurants in 23 countries and U.S. airport locations. For more news, visit pfchangs.com and follow @pfchangs on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

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SOURCE P.F. Chang’s