P.F. Chang's® Celebrates Moms, Dads and Grads with Limited-Time Dining Experience

Sizzle. Share. Celebrate. A chef curated menu with exclusive NEW dishes like NY Prime Strip Steak Tataki, and Lobster & Prawn Fried Rice

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's® is welcoming the season of celebration filled with plenty of reasons to gather, celebrate, and share time together. In honor of Mother's Day, Father's Day, graduation milestones, and everything in between, today the brand announced a limited-time dining experience designed to turn shared meals into lasting memories. At the heart of the promotion is a thoughtfully crafted, shareable five-course menu with three new limited-time dishes, making it even easier to gather loved ones around the table.

Perfect for life's most meaningful moments, both big and small, the seasonal experience invites guests to "Sizzle. Share. Celebrate." with a five-course meal starting at $89.99 per pair at participating locations, pricing and availability may vary by location. The menu is available to any two guests, even when dining as part of a larger group at the same table, now through June 23.

"These celebrations are some of the most meaningful moments our guests share, and we wanted to create an experience that makes those occasions even more memorable," said Jim Mazany, Chief Executive Officer. "This menu is designed to bring people together through shared dishes, bold flavors, and the kind of dining experience that turns time around the table into lasting memories."

The menu is designed to be shared and enjoyed side by side, with each course bringing P.F. Chang's signature bold, wok-fired flavors to the table. It starts with a Chef's Selection, followed by soup, appetizers, entrées, and dessert, encouraging guests to mix, match, and pass plates throughout the meal. Highlights include BBQ Pork Spare Ribs, Northern-Style Pork Spare Ribs, hand-folded dumplings, and favorites like Chang's Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef, and Miso-Glazed Salmon.

For those looking to make the moment even more special, guests can elevate the experience with new premium entrée upgrades available for an additional charge, including NY Prime Strip Steak Tataki, an Asian-inspired take on beef carpaccio with yuzu ponzu and togarashi aioli, Oolong Chilean Sea Bass with ginger-soy sauce, or Lobster & Prawn Fried Rice with cremini mushrooms and lobster sauce. These new menu items are available exclusively during this limited-time promotion as part of the Sizzle. Share. Celebrate. menu.

The celebration ends on a sweet note with desserts made for sharing, including the Great Wall of Chocolate®, Banana Spring Rolls, or Butter Cake. To toast the occasion, guests can sip on a Jade Margarita, share a bottle of Pessimist by DAOU Red Blend, or indulge with an Espresso Martini. Alcohol available for purchase where permitted by law. Must be 21 years of age or older.

To extend the celebration beyond the table, P.F. Chang's is offering a seasonal gift card promotion: guests who purchase $50 in gift cards, from April 29 through June 23, will receive a $10 bonus reward for a future visit.

Additionally, P.F. Chang's is celebrating Mother's Day with the upcoming launch of its "Mama Chang" campaign, a social-first initiative designed to honor the matriarchs and mother figures who bring families together. The brand will soon be announcing details on Instagram on how the public can nominate a mother figure in their life.

P.F. Chang's invites guests to create and share these moments with shared plates and chef-crafted specialty cocktails by following and tagging @pfchangs on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok. Social media participation is optional and not required to receive promotional offers. For more information or to make a reservation at a P.F. Chang's location near you, visit www.pfchangs.com. Please find photography HERE.

*Offer valid on gift cards purchased online and in-restaurant from 4/29/2026 through 6/23/2026. Bonus rewards redeemable 6/24/2026 through 9/1/2026 for dine-in food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases only; excludes alcohol, tax and gratuity. Bonus rewards are valid for one-time use, have no cash value and cannot be combined with other offers. Additional restrictions may apply.

*Prix fixe menu is available for parties of 2; excludes taxes, fees, or gratuities. Available for dine-in only from 4/29/2026 – 6/23/2026 at participating P.F. Chang's China Bistro restaurants, excluding Puerto Rico, airport, international, P.F. Chang's To Go, and Pagoda Asian Grill locations. Pricing and availability may vary by location. P.F. Chang's reserves the right to modify menu offerings and prices without prior notice. No substitutions. Premium entrée options available at additional cost. May not be combined with Chang's Ca$h, rewards, and other promotions. Void where prohibited. Additional restrictions may apply. Please contact your local P.F. Chang's for more details.

ABOUT P.F. CHANG'S

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized, multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisines, today's menu invites discovery with unexpected flavor and hidden gems spanning all of Asia and honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. P.F. Chang's makes elevated dining accessible and affordable with shareable and personal portions, fan-favorite Lunch and Dinner Specials, and handcrafted cocktails from $8.99. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's operates over 300 restaurants in 23 countries and U.S. airport locations. For more news, visit pfchangs.com and follow @pfchangs on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

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