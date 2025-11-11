P.F. Chang's Hires Restaurant & Hospitality Leader Jim Mazany as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran Restaurant Leader Brings Proven Track Record of Growth, Innovation, and Guest-Centric Experiences to P.F. Chang's

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's is pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Mazany as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mazany succeeds Brad Hill and will lead the company into its next phase of growth, innovation and global expansion.

Mazany is a proven leader in scaling restaurant brands, driving operational excellence, and delivering engaging guest experiences across some of the most recognized names in the restaurant industry. Most recently, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rosa Mexicano, Yardbird, and Shell Shack, where he spearheaded brand expansion and elevated operational performance as Operating Partner at private equity firm TriSpan Capital. Previously, he served as Chief Executive Officer of SPB Hospitality, a multi-brand restaurant operator and franchisor, overseeing 300+ locations across 39 states for brands including J. Alexander's, Logan's Roadhouse, and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, driving measurable improvements in guest traffic and revenue.

Prior to that, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Joe's Crab Shack, where he guided a turnaround that produced seven consecutive years of same-store sales improvement across its 140 locations.

At P.F. Chang's, Mazany will focus on driving profitable, consistent same-store sales growth, leveraging compelling in-restaurant experiences and increasing traffic. His leadership will continue to elevate the brand's vibrant ambiance, high-quality, crave-worthy food and beverage offerings, and value-driven pricing to attract both loyal and new guests.

Mazany will also accelerate new restaurant development domestically and internationally, expand consumer packaged goods (CPG) initiatives, and refine P.F. Chang's fast-casual concept, making the brand more accessible to next-generation customers, all while honoring the brand's culinary heritage. Together, these initiatives are designed to enhance brand relevance, accessibility, and long-term growth, positioning P.F. Chang's as the leader in modern Asian dining and entertainment worldwide.

"I'm thrilled to join P.F. Chang's at such a pivotal time and lead the brand into its next chapter," said Mazany. "Our goal is to build on the brand's strong foundation to deliver bold flavors, immersive dining experiences, and innovative concepts that delight today's guest and shape the future of modern Asian cuisine."

P.F. Chang's also expressed its gratitude to Brad Hill for his years of service and leadership. Hill joined the company in 2017 and served in several key executive roles, including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and most recently as Chief Executive Officer. During his tenure, he helped solidify the company's financial position, modernize its operations, and guide its global expansion strategy.

"We are deeply thankful for Brad's leadership and the dedication he has shown to the P.F. Chang's brand," said John Paulson, President of Paulson & Company, majority owner of P.F. Chang's alongside private equity firm TriArtisan Capital Advisors. "He leaves behind a strong foundation and a talented team well-positioned for the future."

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory Chef's Feast 3-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @pfchangs.

