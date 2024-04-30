P.F. Chang’s Launches Fortune Cookie Flower Bouquet to Show Mom How FORTUNEate You Are to Have Her in Your Life

P.F. Chang's celebrates Mom with a special dine-in promotion, offering a FREE dinner on Her next visit, because Mom deserves to be celebrated every day.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, P.F. Chang's is unveiling a limited-edition Fortune Cookie Flower Bouquet and offering an in-restaurant promotion providing Moms nationwide a FREE dinner on her next visit. P.F. Chang's is launching the first-ever Fortune Cookie Flower Bouquet featuring 12 fortune cookies bearing heartfelt and humorous notes to Mom. With the goal to help guests make their Moms feel loved, each fortune cookie flower includes unique notes such as, "I am so FORTUNEate to have you as my Mom" and "Don't tell Dad, but you're my favorite". The bouquet is available for purchase on PFChangs.com. for $39.99 starting today.

In addition to the Fortune Cookie Flower Bouquet, P.F. Chang's is offering exclusive in-restaurant deals, including a promotion for Mom that will keep the celebration going. Mom's will receive a FREE BOGO dinner on a future visit, among other discounts:

Cheers to Mom with $5 Drink Specials (in states eligible to participate / hours may vary by location)

Moms do it all and deserve it all too! Who said Mother's Day should only be one day? P.F. Chang's is extending the celebration with $5 drinks specials available all day (May 6-9 and May 13-16). Moms will be able to choose from either the Sparkling Paloma or the Lychee Cosmo, crafted to enhance the joy of cherished moments. As a bonus, the featured menu card will also highlight the Great Wall of Chocolate, inviting guests to treat Mom to an indulgent dessert experience.

BOGO Free Entrée Card*

From May 10th to 12th, Moms dining at P.F. Chang's will receive a bounce back card offering a complimentary Buy One Get One entrée on their next visit with the purchase of $50 or more. Valid for redemption from May 17th to June 11th, this special offer is a perfect excuse for a well-deserved date night or girl's night out.

"At P.F. Chang's, we pride ourselves on being a favorite spot for celebrating the special people and moments in our lives, including Mother's Day. We aim to make this day fun and memorable for moms and their families," says Candice Barnett, SVP of Brand & Experience at P.F. Chang's. "Whether it's celebrating in-restaurant with a cocktail or with the unexpected gift of our Fortune Cookie Flower Bouquet, we want to make moms feel the love all weekend long."

*Receive a free entree with the purchase of $50 or more on your next visit. Offer valid between 5/17/24 – 6/11/24, at participating P.F. Chang's restaurants excluding Puerto Rico, airport locations, and international locations. Qualifying items towards the $50 spend requirement include food and non-alcoholic beverages only. Does not include alcoholic beverages, gift cards, fees, taxes, or gratuities. Must bring in coupon to redeem this offer for dine-in-visits only, single-use offer. Cannot be combined with any other reward, offer, or discount. No cash value. This offer is subject to change, void where prohibited or restricted by law.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

