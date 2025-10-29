P.F. Chang's Launches New Holiday Menu and 'Light the Fire™' Brand Platform

Holiday menu features Longlife Noodles and influencer-led social media campaign

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's is turning up the heat this holiday season with a new limited-time menu featuring the return of its iconic Longlife Noodles & Prawns, and the debut of 'Light the Fire™' a bold platform reintroducing the brand - celebrating fire as both culinary craft and spark for connection.

The holiday menu invites guests to indulge in seasonal favorites, including:

Longlife Noodles & Prawns - Wok-tossed noodles with chili butter and prawns

- Wok-tossed noodles with chili butter and prawns Miso Lobster Dumplings - Tender lobster and shrimp mixed with scallions and carrots, plus your choice of miso butter or chili butter

- Tender lobster and shrimp mixed with scallions and carrots, plus your choice of miso butter or chili butter Butternut Squash Dumplings - Velvety butternut squash, rich miso butter sauce, and fresh chives

- Velvety butternut squash, rich miso butter sauce, and fresh chives Black Pepper Filet - Sliced beef filet, shiitake mushrooms, onions, shishito peppers, black pepper sauce, Togarashi spice

- Sliced beef filet, shiitake mushrooms, onions, shishito peppers, black pepper sauce, Togarashi spice Butter Cake - Golden butter cake, miso caramel, vanilla ice cream

Seasonal drinks include a non-alcoholic Apple Spice Refresher and two festive new cocktails as part of P.F. Chang's $8.99 Cocktail Collection, including:

Frosted Cranberry Cosmo - a bright, tart twist with Ketel One Vodka, Triple Sec, white cranberry juice, and lime

- a bright, tart twist with Ketel One Vodka, Triple Sec, white cranberry juice, and lime Apple Spice & Everything Nice – a warming blend of Maker's Mark Bourbon, apple, cinnamon, lemon, and bitters

Enhancing the celebrations, P.F Chang's debuts its 'Light the Fire™' platform, centered on the wok – the heart of every P.F. Chang's kitchen. The platform embraces fire as both a culinary craft and a spark for meaningful connections, reintroducing the warmth, flavor, and artistry that define the brand's elevated - yet welcoming - dining experience.

"Our new 'Light the Fire™' brand platform brings to life the very essence of P.F. Chang's," said Sonika Patel, Chief Marketing Officer at P.F. Chang's. "At P.F. Chang's, fire isn't just how we cook, it's our signature, our spectacle, our soul. Fire fuels the energy of our people and ignites the moments and connections made around the table, especially during the holidays."

P.F. Chang's is getting fired up for the holidays with a festive campaign featuring new seasonal flavors running on digital and CTV starting today through the end of the year. Showcasing dishes like Longlife Noodles & Prawns and celebratory cocktails, while inviting guests to savor bold flavors and make lasting memories in P.F. Chang's vibrant atmosphere. As part of the campaign, P.F. Chang's is amplifying influencer-led Longlife Noodle content on social media by celebrating the tradition of the noodle pull and building community around the holiday table.

To learn more or find a location, visit www.pfchangs.com

About P.F. Chang's:

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized, multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With its new platform, "Light the Fire™," P.F. Chang's celebrates fire as both a culinary craft and a spark for connection, warmth, and memorable experiences. With roots in Chinese cuisines, today's menu invites discovery with unexpected flavor and hidden gems spanning all of Asia and honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. P.F. Chang's makes elevated dining accessible and affordable with shareable and personal portions, fan-favorite Lunch and Dinner Specials, and handcrafted cocktails from $8.99. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's operates over 300 restaurants in 23 countries and U.S. airport locations. For more news, visit pfchangs.com and follow @pfchangs on Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok .

