P.F. Chang's Partners with Foodja to Expand Its Corporate Catering Footprint

IRVINE, Calif., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foodja, the leading corporate catering platform, announces a new partnership with P.F. Chang's. This partnership marks a major step in P.F. Chang's expansion into the high-value workplace catering market. By joining Foodja's platform, P.F. Chang's aims to strengthen its corporate catering program and build deeper relationships with business clients.

P.F. Chang’s Partners with Foodja to Expand Its Corporate Catering

Corporate catering remains one of the most lucrative and fast-growing segments in restaurant delivery. According to industry data, restaurants with active catering programs experienced 5.1% year-over-year revenue growth, outperforming the broader restaurant industry average of 3.3%. The average business catering order increased 12% to approximately $420, demonstrating the strong demand and incremental revenue opportunity for brands expanding in the workplace dining category.

"P.F. Chang's chose Foodja as a partner because of their proven ability to connect restaurants with corporate clients and simplify large-scale meal delivery," said Jessi Jami, VP of Operations Services and Training at P.F. Chang's. "This collaboration supports our strategy to grow catering sales and deliver the P.F. Chang's experience to more business customers who value quality and convenience."

"We're thrilled to partner with P.F. Chang's to make it easier for companies to bring their dishes to the office," said Steve Sprinkle, CEO of Foodja. "Our technology simplifies how offices order meals from their favorite restaurants while helping brands like P.F. Chang's efficiently expand their corporate catering footprint in key markets."

The partnership highlights the rising importance of workplace meal programs as a long-term growth channel for restaurants and reinforces Foodja's leadership as the go-to platform for brands looking to strengthen their catering business.

About Foodja

Foodja is the nation's leading workplace restaurant delivery platform, trusted by companies for reliable, high-quality service. Foodja's drivers use professional equipment to ensure that every order arrives on time and handled with care. Backed by a network of top local restaurants and a dedicated team focused on workplace dining, Foodja delivers a premium experience built for businesses. From corporate meetings to large-scale employee meals, Foodja sets the standard for dependable, professional food delivery at work. For more information, please visit www.foodja.com

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993, P.F. Chang's is a global Asian restaurant concept known for its scratch kitchen and wok-fired dishes inspired by the diverse culinary traditions of Asia. With hundreds of locations worldwide, P.F. Chang's is committed to delivering exceptional dining experiences founded on craftsmanship, innovation, and extraordinary hospitality.

SOURCE Foodja