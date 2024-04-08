To celebrate the new partnership, P.F. Flyers will be the official sneaker of REVOLVE Festival and will debut the Desert Adventure collection to be sold exclusively online at REVOLVE.com

BOSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Flyers announces a brand refresh which kicks off with a partnership on REVOLVE.com, marking a significant step in P.F. Flyer's expansion beyond DTC and into wholesale distribution. In celebration of merging the legacy of the brand with the next phase of P.F. Flyers, the Desert Adventure collection will be sold exclusively on REVOLVE starting today. Taking its audience on a desert adventure of their own, P.F. Flyers will also be the official sneaker of REVOLVE Festival, taking place in Palm Springs on April 12-13.

P.F. Flyers Announces Brand Refresh with Expanded Distribution and Partnership with Fashion Retailer, REVOLVE

"I'm excited for the brand to partner with REVOLVE to expand its footprint not only in the retail space, but in key moments including festival culture as well," said Lisa Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer at P.F. Flyers. "We will also be debuting a new desert-inspired collection on REVOLVE to kick off the partnership, which pays homage to the P.F. Flyers classics that people have come to know and love, but adds a modern twist on the design."

Heritage and design have always been at the forefront of P.F. Flyers' offerings, and that is no different with the debut of the "Desert Adventure" collection, the first shoppable styles on REVOLVE. Featuring hi and low designs, "The Center Hi" is a classic reborn from 1944, and "The Center Lo" is a streamlined version of the world's most iconic basketball sneakers.

Combining vintage baseball and basketball inspirations with contemporary craftsmanship, these sneakers feature a desert-washed canvas in hues of sand, clay, and gravel, offering a sun-faded look from the first wear. These two new offerings are designed to fly free and thrive under the sun, so they are the perfect pick whether navigating city streets or sandy dunes.

The partnership and collection is the starting point of many exciting new offerings P.F. Flyers plans to roll out over the next year, as the brand remains committed to delivering the most comfortable canvas shoe on the market.

The "Desert Adventure" collection will be available on REVOLVE.com starting on April 8th and pfflyers.com starting on Earth Day (April 22nd) while supplies last, starting at $70.

About P.F. Flyers

P.F. Flyers is an American lifestyle shoe brand owned by Kassia Davis. Founded in 1937 by B.F. Goodrich, it is one of the original American sneaker brands. We believe in giving everyone the confidence to fly and are on a mission to design the world's most comfortable canvas shoes. We want you to look, feel, play, and perform at your best. We're all meant to fly.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

