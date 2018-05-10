P&F Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of its Class A Common Stock, payable on May 25, 2018 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 21, 2018.

About P&F Industries, Inc.