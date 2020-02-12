P&F Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of its Class A Common Stock, payable on February 28, 2020 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2020.

About P&F Industries, Inc.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and importer of power tools and accessories sold principally to the aerospace, industrial, automotive and retail markets. P&F's products are sold under its own trade names, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

www.pfina.com

