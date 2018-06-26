P&F Industries, Inc. added to membership of Russell Microcap® Index

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) announced today that it was added as a member of the Russell Microcap® Index, effective after the US market opened on June 25, 2018, as part of the 2018 Russell indexes reconstitution.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.