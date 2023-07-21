P&F INDUSTRIES TO REPORT RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

News provided by

P&F Industries, Inc.

21 Jul, 2023, 13:00 ET

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PFIN), plans to release its results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, August 10, 2023.  The Company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time the same day.

Additionally, in order to further streamline the conference call process, the Company has revised its procedures relating to the question-and-answer portion of the conference call, whereby it will limit the length of the questions from any particular shareholder or other caller, together with the responses from management to 20 minutes per shareholder/caller.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 866-580-3963. When prompted, provide the password "Q2 Earnings Call".  For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be accessible through the Company's website beginning approximately twenty-four hours later.

About P&F Industries Inc.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools and accessories sold principally to the aerospace, industrial, automotive and retail markets. P&Fs products are sold under its own trademarks, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

