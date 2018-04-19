P&F Industries To Report Results For The Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018

P&F Industries, Inc.

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: PFIN), plans to release its results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, before the market opens on Thursday, May 10, 2018.  The company has scheduled a conference call beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time the same day.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 888-293-6979.  For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the call will be accessible through the Company's web site beginning approximately twenty-four hours later.

About P&F Industries Inc.

P&F Industries, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a leading manufacturer and importer of air-powered tools and accessories sold principally to the retail, industrial, automotive and aerospace markets.  P&F's products are sold under its own trademarks and trade names, as well as under the private labels of major manufacturers and retailers.

