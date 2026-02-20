PFAS Filtration Market worth $3.28 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "PFAS Filtration Market by Technology (Water Treatment Systems, Water Treatment Chemicals), Place of Treatment (In-situ, Ex-situ), Remediation Technology (Activated Carbon, Ion Exchange Resin, RO Membrane & Nanofiltration), Contaminant Type, Environmental Medium, Service Type, End-use Industry, & Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The PFAS filtration market is expected to reach USD 3.28 billion by 2031 from USD 2.34 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2026 to 2031.

PFAS Filtration Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 2.34 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.28 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 7.0%

PFAS Filtration Market Trends & Insights:

The PFAS filtration market is experiencing growth due to stringent environmental regulations, growing public awareness, technological advancement, and government grants for PFAS research and removal. North America is leading the PFAS filtration market, followed by Europe with strict REACH norms, while Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market due to continuous industrial expansion and stringent environmental regulations.

North America accounted for ~42% revenue share of the global PFAS filtration market in 2025.

By remediation technology, the RO membrane & nanofiltration segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7%.

By technology, the water treatment systems segment is projected to witness the highest growth rate from 2026 to 2031.

By environmental medium, the groundwater segment is estimated to dominate the market.

By place of treatment, the ex-situ segment will grow at a high rate during the forecast period.

By service type, the on-site segment is estimated to lead the market.

By end-use industry type, the municipal segment is estimated to lead the market.

Veolia (France), AECOM (US), and Xylem (US) were identified as some of the star players in the PFAS filtration market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Eurowater, Aquasana Inc., and Newterra Corporation, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders

Browse in-depth TOC on "PFAS Filtration Market"

205 - Tables

48 - Figures

222 - Pages

The growth of the PFAS filtration market is propelled by a combination of technological, demographic, and regional factors. Stringent environmental regulations, growing public awareness, and strong government support are driving consistent demand for PFAS filtration solutions. The US government and many organizations provide funding for PFAS research, monitoring, and remediation.

"By remediation technology, activated carbon segment to lead market during forecast period"

The global water and wastewater treatment market depends on activated carbon, which functions as its main segment because it effectively removes organic contaminants, micropollutants, and emerging contaminants, which include PFAS. Activated carbon serves as a standard material for treating municipal drinking water and industrial wastewater. The industry has established commercial usage of granular activated carbon (GAC) and powdered activated carbon (PAC) because these two formats demonstrate effective operational capabilities and the ability to handle larger workloads. The demand for drinking water maintenance in North America and Europe continues to grow because drinking water quality regulations create more demand for this service. The segment develops through established supply networks and known system designs, which enable fast implementation.

"By end-use industry, industrial segment to exhibit fastest growth during forecast period"

The industrial end-use segment represents a significant demand driver for water and wastewater treatment technologies, which include adsorption, filtration, and advanced remediation solutions. The chemical, oil & gas, mining & metals, power generation, pharmaceutical, and electronics industries produce complex wastewater streams that contain organic pollutants, heavy metals, and emerging contaminants, such as PFAS. The growing need for environmentally friendly practices, together with stricter discharge limits, forces industrial facilities to implement dependable treatment solutions that meet regulatory standards.

"North America to account for largest market share during forecast period"

The industrial end-use segment in North America serves as a primary market that enables the use of advanced water and wastewater treatment technologies. The industrial base extends through chemicals, oil & gas, manufacturing, mining, power generation, and pharmaceuticals to drive market demand. The federal and state environmental regulations, which exist at both levels, require organizations to implement advanced treatment technologies that include activated carbon, ion exchange, and advanced adsorbents. Organizations within that area need to achieve regulatory compliance and maintain operational stability while reducing their overall costs, which leads them to invest in systems that have demonstrated success and can be expanded. The ongoing emphasis on water reuse, environmental social governance commitments, and the cleanup of historic polluted areas will generate continuous demand across North America.

Key players

Prominent companies include Veolia (France), AECOM (US), WSP (Canada), Clean Earth (US), Xylem (US), Jacobs (US), TRC Companies, Inc. (US), Battelle Memorial Institute (US), Cyclopure (US), John Wood Group plc (UK), Ion Exchange (India), and Ecolab Inc. (US), among others.

