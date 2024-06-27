PFES Named as a Top 50 Program Management Firm in 2024 by Engineering News-Record

This is the fifth consecutive year the firm has been recognized and the first time in the top 25

CHICAGO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PFES, a premier provider of strategic consulting services for the Energy and Utility sectors, continues its rapid growth with recognition by Engineering News-Record (ENR) as one of the Top 50 Program Management Firms 2024. This is the fifth year PFES has been recognized with this honor, climbing to #24 in the 2024 rankings.

Additionally, ENR recognized PFES as one of the largest US Construction Management / PM-for-Fee Firms, rising to #46 for 2024.

According to ENR, ongoing labor challenges are being faced across the AEC industry along with higher construction costs and a pressure to reduce project risk, increasingly leading more owners to turn to firms like PFES to weigh project costs, seek savings, and improve collaboration.

"We are proud to be recognized as one of the top program management firms by ENR," said Tim Simmerly, CEO of PFES and President of its parent company, The Planet Group. "PFES' dedication to a safety-first culture and innovative consulting solutions is providing value every day to the execution of our clients' capital programs. None of this is possible without our employees. I want to thank them for their hard work and their continued commitment to our mission of becoming the leading PM / CM advisory and consulting firm in the Utility sector."

Founded in 2012, PFES has managed billions of dollars in capital projects related to Power Generation, Power Delivery and Natural Gas Distribution. The company has experienced tremendous year-over-year growth as Utilities and Energy companies have relied on the firm's expertise to complete large-scale CapEx projects efficiently and with significant cost savings.

Servicing the Utility and Energy markets, PFES' solutions include:

Advisory Services

Program & Project Management

Project Controls & Data Analytics

Construction Management / EPCM

Owner's Engineering

Safety Management

Risk Management

About PFES

PFES, part of The Planet Group, offers comprehensive advisory and consulting services as well as functional outsourcing solutions to Utilities in the areas of Power Delivery, Power Generation, Natural Gas, and Renewable Energy. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, we've been delivering innovative Advisory, Engineering, Procurement, Construction Management (EPCM) and Program Management solutions since 2012. Learn more about PFES at https://www.pfes.com/.

About The Planet Group

The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, consists of a group of related global consulting organizations and renowned staffing brands and has been purposefully built to address the professional services needs of leading companies in the Technology, Diversified Energy & Engineering, Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Infrastructure and Digital Marketing areas. Named one of America's fastest-growing private companies, the company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices throughout the US, Europe, India and LATAM. Learn more at theplanetgroup.com.

