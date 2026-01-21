PFG Holding Corp to Acquire the Assets of Pro Farm Group Inc.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PFG Holding Corporation is excited to announce that it was the successful bidder in the foreclosure auction for the assets of Pro Farm Group, Inc. held on January 20th, 2026. The transaction is due to close on February 18th, 2026.

Importantly, PFG Holding Corporation does not expect this transaction to affect employees' day-to-day roles or employment status. The new owners also intend to honor Pro Farm's existing commercial contracts and continue operating the business in the ordinary course.

PFG Holding Corp

"We are excited to be the new owners of Pro Farm and to support the company as it enters a new chapter of continuity, stability, and growth," said Noah Kolatch, Principal at Jasper Lake Ventures One LLC, the majority shareholder of PFG Holding Corporation. "We believe in Pro Farm's potential as a fully integrated innovation and commercial leader in biologicals serving growers globally. Our immediate priority is continuity—maintaining service levels for customers, being a reliable partner to suppliers, and supporting and retaining the talented people who make Pro Farm successful. Following the closing, the business is expected to have a simplified capital structure, and we intend to invest additional resources to support the team, ensure a smooth transition, and build on Pro Farm's strong foundation."

About PFG Holding Corporation

PFG Holding Corporation is owned by a group of long-term investors with deep experience in agriculture and specialty inputs. The ownership group is committed to providing stability and capital to support Pro Farm's employees and customers and to invest in the company's long-term growth.

