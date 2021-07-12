Pfister Energy Opens Regional Office In Colorado

Pfister Energy's Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Sean Quin, has relocated to Colorado to spearhead this expansion. Sean brings over 10 years of experience leading organizations through rapid growth phases — including orchestrating acquisitions, adding and expanding product lines, and growing market geography. "This is an exciting time for the growth of renewable energy across the United States. I am looking forward to continuing Pfister Energy's long successful track record in the East and bringing the same great service to our new customers in Colorado and the western half of the country."

"Many solar companies only provide project development, construction, or O&M services," said Wayne Pfisterer, CEO & President of Pfister Energy. "We have the advantage of providing all these services in-house. It is exciting to take our experience in developing unique and complex projects up and down the eastern seaboard and replicate this service in a new territory. Our projects started out as simple solar integrated roofing solutions in the early 2000s to installing one of the first utility landfill projects in the state of New Jersey. We later gained experience building countless successful rooftop, carport, and ground-mount projects."

Pfister Energy has delivered on projects for hundreds of clients including Fortune 500 companies, major universities, top real estate companies, and the US government. Some highlighted clients include Colgate-Palmolive, Macy's, Lockheed Martin, Wakefern Food Corp., T Rowe Price, Pfizer Corporation, Rutgers, UPS, Shop Rite, Lafayette College, Sealy, Humanscale, Express Scripts, Silgan Container, Pep Boys, Manhattanville College, and many more.

About Pfister Energy

Pfister Energy is headquartered in Hawthorne New Jersey. Solar installations include rooftop, carports, and ground mount arrays, as well as energy storage other renewable and energy efficient technologies. The company has installed more than 500 MW of solar electric generation capacity. For more information, please visit www.pfisterenergy.com.

Contact: Lucy Giglio

(973) 653-9880 ext. 145

[email protected]

SOURCE Pfister Energy Inc.