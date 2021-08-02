Pfister® Launches "American Plumber Stories" Docuseries, Hosted by Craig Morgan

American Plumber Stories aims to promote the plumbing trade to the next generation of professionals. The show highlights the stories of plumbers around the nation including how they got started in the plumbing trade and the passion they have for their profession. These stories show how they built a career that allows them to lead financially rewarding and fulfilling lives.

Featured will be plumbers and their unique hobbies such as car racing, kitesurfing and many other exciting stories. Each episode is entertaining but also highlights the true opportunity the plumbing trade has to offer those who are not aiming to pursue a college education or who are unsure which career path to take. Becoming an "American Plumber" is a true alternative. By foregoing significant student loan debt and entering a career early, young plumbing professionals can build a fulfilling life for themselves and their families.

The plumbing trade has been experiencing a significant shortage of workers. The most experienced professionals are nearing retirement age and are exiting the workforce. At the same time the number of men and women willing to learn the trade continues to decline. Today, special high school programs and vocational or trade schools are scarce for aspiring students who want a career in the trades. Compared to higher learning and the promise and perceived security of a corporate career, there is also a negative stigma attached to the plumbing profession. Academic achievement became more favorable and the idea of trade education was left behind.

"Young men and women who enter the workforce early can learn the plumbing trade and make it a long-term career. This also allows many to establish and build their own company. The goal of American Plumber Stories is to update the perceptions of the plumber profession in a documentary-style format. We need to engage with young people, sharing an authentic look at the plumbing trade today and real plumbers' success stories to encourage a new workforce," says Spencer Brown, Pfister's Director of Sales and executive producer of American Plumber Stories.

"The goals of American Plumber Stories are to inspire, educate and entertain. Our hope is that the docuseries changes the image of the industry, helping to attract and recruit new talent."

Initially 12 episodes will be released over the course of 6 months, starting August 2nd. Pfister partnered with chart-topping country music star Craig Morgan as an official brand ambassador and he'll also host each episode. Morgan, who wrote and performed the docuseries' original theme song "Good Life," embodies the values of all those who work in the trade. His integrity, family values and grit echo the ideals of the "working man" and their passion for our Country which delivers on the narrative that each one of us deserves every opportunity to achieve the American Dream.

"I was very excited when Pfister approached me about this project - I am glad to help shine a light on the trade and see what Pfister is doing with American Plumber Stories to help inspire a new generation of plumbers." says Morgan.

American Plumber Stories can be viewed at www.AmericanPlumberStories.com.

Social Media presence is as follows:

YouTube.com/c/AmericanPlumberStories

Instagram.com/AmericanPlumberStories

Facebook.com/AmericanPlumberStories

Linkedin.com/showcase/american-plumber-stories

About Pfister

Pfister, formerly called Price Pfister until 2010, is a brand of bathroom and lavatory faucets, shower systems, showerheads, and accessories and kitchen faucets and other plumbing fixtures. Emil Price and William Pfister founded the company in 1910. Today, the Pfister brand is owned by Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Hardware and Home Improvement Group. Visit www.pfisterfaucets.com for info.

About Craig Morgan: A multi-faceted entertainer, Craig Morgan has made a name for himself as a country music icon, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman and patriotic Army veteran. One of country music's best-loved artists, Morgan has charted 25 songs on Billboard and thrills massive crowds with signature hits including "Bonfire," Almost Home," "Redneck Yacht Club," "International Harvester," "This Ole Boy," "Wake Up Loving You," and the four week No. 1, "That's What I Love About Sunday." Last year, Morgan released his first new music in over three years – God, Family, Country. The album combines five new songs - including "The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost," Craig's faith-filled tribute to his son Jerry, with remastered versions of some of the most powerful tracks he recorded for Broken Bow from 2002 to 2008, combining his past hits mixed with future signatures. Craig offers his take on Gavin DeGraw's smash, "Soldier." He also teamed up with active duty Army Airborne Rangers Justin Wright and Andrew Yacovone to offer up the summery "Sippin' On The Simple Life."

Craig received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. Prior to becoming a country music star and TV sensation, Morgan spent seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserves. Morgan remains an avid supporter of America's military personnel and has made 16 overseas trips to perform for our troops. He is a recipient of the 2006 USO Merit Award and in 2018 was awarded the Army's Outstanding Civilian Service Medal, one of the highest awards the Department of the Army can bestow upon a civilian, in recognition of his significant dedication to our military men and women around the world.

Learn more at craigmorgan.com and engage with Craig on YUDU by visiting YUDUsocial.com in addition to Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

