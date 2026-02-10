Pfizer Becomes Newest Partner Added to BaseLaunch's Biotech Venture Incubator

Pfizer joins six leading pharma companies helping launch and grow exceptional biotech ventures.

BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BaseLaunch , a platform partnering with scientists and entrepreneurs to launch, fund, and build early biotech ventures, announced today the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has joined the Basel-based incubator, bringing the total number of leading pharma company partners to seven.

Since its inception almost a decade ago, BaseLaunch has supported 27 biotech companies across various modalities and indications, with several of them having entered Phase II clinical trials. Adding Pfizer as a partner helps BaseLaunch further develop its portfolio companies, which have collectively raised over $1 billion (USD).

The addition of Pfizer comes just two months after BaseLaunch announced its sixth global partner, proving the platform's value in fostering innovation.

"BaseLaunch's roster of biotech heavy hitters continues to grow and adding new partnerships will significantly benefit our early-stage biotech ventures allowing for further growth and greater impact in the biotech industry," explained Stephan Emmerth, Director of BaseLaunch.

Through its strategic investment in BaseLaunch, Pfizer gains access to proven quality life sciences deal flow in central Europe and BaseLaunch`s company-building capabilities, while also providing expertise in biotech innovation and development of medicines with promising drug development startups.

Seven of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies are currently partners of BaseLaunch. In addition to Pfizer, these include AbbVie, Roche, Takeda, Novo Nordisk, Johnson & Johnson and CSL. The venture fund Pureos Bioventures is also a partner. The commitment of these prominent partners demonstrates the continued success of the BaseLaunch setup that also deeply embeds the portfolio companies in the Basel Area, a hotspot of European biopharma innovation.

About BaseLaunch

BaseLaunch is a Basel-based incubator that partners with scientists and entrepreneurs to help launch and grow exceptional biotech ventures developing cutting-edge therapeutics. The platform helps build companies from inception through to Series A funding, providing financing and supporting all aspects of company creation and growth. It is operationally run and financed by Basel Area Business & Innovation, the non-profit agency that focuses on promoting the Basel Area Life Sciences Supercluster , as Europe's most concentrated destination for biotech, pharma, healthtech, and medtech innovation. Domain and regional partners include KPMG, Vossius & Partner, Walder Wyss attorneys at law, WuXi AppTec, Lonza, Charles River Laboratories, Wuxi Biologics, Vischer, Hoffman&Partner, BioDuro, Catalent, as well as the Switzerland Innovation Park Basel Area. Interested groups can find more information at www.baselaunch.ch .

