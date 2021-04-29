Pfizer Ventures' Barbara Dalton Appointed as AMRA Medical's Newest Board Member

Dr. Dalton is currently a Senior Managing Partner at Pfizer Ventures and Vice President, Worldwide Business Development at Pfizer Inc. Since joining Pfizer in 2007, she has led Pfizer's efforts to deploy capital to generate both financial returns and strategic opportunities for the corporation. Under Dr. Dalton's leadership, Pfizer Ventures has invested more than $700 million in more than 90 portfolio company investments, building Pfizer Ventures into one of the leading corporate venture capital groups in the life sciences industry. Barbara is currently on the board of the following Pfizer Ventures portfolio companies: Artios, Cydan, IMARA, Ixchelsis, and Second Genome.

Following her Ph.D. from the Medical College of Pennsylvania (now Drexel University School of Medicine), Dalton's pharmaceutical career started in immunology at Smith Kline & French Research Laboratories. She transitioned to their venture capital group, S.R. One, Limited, where she devoted ten years to growing her expertise in venture investing. In 2000, Dr. Dalton also became a General Partner in the private venture fund, EuclidSR Partners, a position she held until joining Pfizer in 2007.

"We're excited to expand our board with Barbara who will bring an impressive level of pharmaceutical venture expertise and crucial insights to our work," said Eric Converse, CEO of AMRA. "We are a growing company and the opportunities ahead are massive. Having Barbara onboard brings an added level of confidence and calculated thinking that I believe will help guide and accelerate our innovations and business plans."

About AMRA Medical

AMRA is a digital health company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company has developed a new global standard in body composition assessment, the ability to automatically produce multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled precision and accuracy, as well as contextual disease insights – all from a single, rapid, whole-body MRI.

SOURCE AMRA Medical

Related Links

https://www.amramedical.com/

