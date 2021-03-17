Pfizer, Wells Fargo, and StepChange to Keynote at PegaWorld iNspire 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced keynote speakers for PegaWorld iNspire, Pega's annual conference to be held virtually on May 4 from 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM EDT. Top executives from Pfizer, Wells Fargo, and StepChange will lead keynote sessions showcasing what the next generation of personalized engagement, simplified service, and intelligent automation looks like for organizations facing some of the most complex business challenges.

Along with Pega Founder and CEO Alan Trefler and other Pega executives, PegaWorld iNspire keynote speakers include:

Erin K. Petty , sr. portfolio director, Pfizer Inc

, sr. portfolio director, Pfizer Inc Giles Richardson , head of personalization, Wells Fargo

, head of personalization, Wells Fargo Phil Andrew , chief executive, StepChange Debt Charity

Now in its 19th year, PegaWorld iNspire 2021 is a free and fully virtual experience filled with instructive, digestible, and engaging content. In addition to informative customer and partner success stories and compelling keynotes, attendees can choose industry-specific sessions from the following customizable content tracks:

iNsights & Solutions will feature digital transformation best practices from industry-leading organizations such as FedEx, Google, HSBC, Sun Life, AbbVie, and more.

iNtro to Pega will help those new to the Pega community familiarize themselves with what's possible with Pega technology.

iNnovation Hub Live will showcase new demos and live Q&A on Pega's latest software solutions and app-building experiences.

For more information on PegaWorld iNspire 2021, including the most up-to-date agenda and registration, visit: https://www.pega.com/events/pegaworld.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Businesses are accelerating digital transformation across every part of their organization, and this rapid pace will continue long after the pandemic is gone," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "This year's immersive PegaWorld iNspire will help businesses find new ways to simplify experiences for their customers, employees, and developers so they can build for lasting success and meet the increasing digital expectations in their competitive markets."

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

