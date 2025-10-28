Pfizer Whistleblower's Story Unveiled: Becky McClain's "Exposed" Memoir Hits Shelves October 28

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a gripping new release from Skyhorse Publishing, molecular biologist and whistleblower Becky McClain lays bare her harrowing journey in "Exposed," a book that promises to shake the foundations of corporate accountability and government oversight within the biotech industry. Set for wide release on October 28, "Exposed" chronicles McClain's years-long battle against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, following her allegations of unsafe laboratory practices and the retaliation she says she endured for speaking out.

Becky McClain's new memoir, "Exposed," from Skyhorse Publishing, hits shelves October 28. Forward by Ralph Nader. Becky A. McClain, a retired 23-year career biotech worker and research scientist, is known as the first successful biotech whistleblower who spoke and reported on biolab safety issues of public concern. On April 1, 2010, McClain won a federal court whistleblower trial against Pfizer, Inc., which centered on free speech rights concerning biosafety and public health. In her new memoir, McClain shares her years-long struggle.

The book opens with a powerful foreword by consumer and safety advocate Ralph Nader, who frames McClain's story as a chilling example of systemic failure. "No general description of this book can convey the horror and details of what Becky McClain and her husband, Mark, endured at the hands of Pfizer, enabled over the years by collusion with government officials," Nader writes, setting the tone for a narrative that intertwines scientific insight with painful personal trauma and legal struggle.

McClain, a former research scientist, became a central figure in a high-profile whistleblower case after raising concerns about viral vector safety in Pfizer's labs. Her claims, which included a life-threatening illness acquired from exposure to genetically engineered viruses and facing workplace retaliation, led to a legal battle that drew national attention and sparked debate over biotech safety standards and employee rights.

McClain's voice resonates throughout the pages. "I've written this book as a witness to a system gone bad — a system that breaks people bad — a system that threatens the public's health, workers' rights, and America's right to freedom of speech," she states, underscoring the urgency and personal cost of her journey.

"Exposed" is more than a memoir—it's a call to action. Through meticulous documentation and emotional candor, McClain invites readers to examine the intersection of science, ethics, and power. The book also explores the broader implications for workers in high-risk industries and the mechanisms that protect—or fail to protect—them.

With endorsements from trade experts and authors, "Exposed" offers readers a rare look inside the biotech industry's hidden corners, blending scientific insight with emotional depth and legal drama. It is a story of resilience, accountability, and the fight for transparency in an era of rapid technological advancement in the 21st century.

"Exposed" is poised to become a touchstone in discussions about whistleblower protections and corporate transparency. As the biotech industry continues to evolve, McClain's story serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of scientific advancement––and the ongoing risks to worker safety as well as public health in a world still marked by the pain and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

