Pfizer's Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly's Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights

Use of Taltz is largely driven by the brand's perceived efficacy, IL-17 MOA, and patient severity, with rheumatologists noting the ideal patient will typically have severe skin involvement. And while the general newness of Taltz is the leading reason for current non-use, over one-third also note they are satisfied with other treatments. Indeed, one of Taltz's greatest hurdles will be distinguishing itself from in-class rival, Cosentyx, a brand with which rheumatologists are highly familiar and satisfied.

Despite Xeljanz providing a second oral option that is well known to the rheumatologist population, and Taltz being the second approved IL-17 inhibitor for the treatment of PsA, Celgene's Otezla and Novartis' Cosentyx appear to be dodging any direct impacts thus far. Indeed, use of both agents has remained relatively unchanged over the past quarter, while Amgen's Enbrel and Janssen's Stelara appear to have taken the greatest hits since the entry of the newest agents.

The PsA launches of Orencia and Simponi Aria have, overall, been less impactful. Since entering the PsA market in July 2017, Orencia's user-base has consistently experienced quarter over quarter growth; however, in the most recent wave of research in Q1, total initiations per user are down; likely due to the approvals of Xeljanz and Taltz. Rheumatologist feedback suggests that Orencia will likely find its PsA niche in patients with more severe joint disease, less skin involvement (due to the lack of a corresponding indication in psoriasis), and for patients with increased safety concerns. For Simponi Aria, rheumatologists largely note that use of the brand will be limited to PsA patients who prefer infused products, are keen on the shorter length of infusion compared to Remicade, and as a new option for those with Medicare coverage.

Though all the recently launched products surely have their respective niches within the PsA paradigm, there remains ample opportunity for agents in development to make their mark on this established, and somewhat crowded, market. Half of all rheumatologists note that they believe there is still a high unmet need for new biologics to treat PsA. Indeed, rheumatologists report that among biologic/JAK-treated patients, more than one in five is having a suboptimal response, a figure that is closer to 40% for Otezla. It remains to be seen whether late stage pipeline contenders, such as AbbVie's upadacitinib and Janssen's Tremfya (guselkumab), can meet the existing PsA needs and wants of US rheumatologists, as familiarity and awareness with both late-stage pipeline assets are currently low.

RealTime Dynamix: Psoriatic Arthritis is an independent report series published on a quarterly basis. The series tracks the evolution of the PsA market, provides a deep dive on launch effectiveness, and highlights opportunities for pipeline agents. The next wave of research will be published in June 2018.

